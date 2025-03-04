Liverpool scout Dutch teenage prodigy wanted by Chelsea ahead of summer transfer move: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Jorrel Hato, who's also garnered interest from Chelsea. The young left-back's performances have impressed top clubs across Europe.

Hato came through Ajax's academy and made his senior debut in 2023. He's made 99 senior appearances for the Dutch giants, scoring four goals and providing nine assists. The 18-year-old is known for being a good solid left-back with good attacking capabilities as well.

As per Caught Offside, Liverpool have been scouting Hato for a while now. Former manager Jurgen Klopp was also interested in bringing him to Anfield and so is the current head coach Arne Slot. They are looking to sign him in the summer as they look for a long-term replacement for Andy Robertson.

However, as per another report by Caught Offside, Chelsea are also looking to sign Hato in the summer. They are set to part ways with Ben Chilwell, who's on loan at Aston Villa.

The youngster can also play as centre-back, increasing his appeal to top clubs in Europe. He could potentially be a long-term replacement for Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool or compete with Levi Colwill at Chelsea.

Hato's contract with Ajax will expire in 2028 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €30 million.

Chelsea and Liverpool interested in signing former Premier League attacker: Reports

As per The Hard Tackle, Chelsea and Liverpool are among multiple clubs interested in signing Ademola Lookman in the summer. The Nigeria international has impressed during his time at Atalanta and could return to Premier League.

Lookman joined Atalanta from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 and has scored 49 goals and provided 22 assists in 108 games for them. He scored a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final last season as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

The 27-year-old could now be on the move in the summer, with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur interested. While the Reds could look to replaced Darwin Nunez in the summer, the Blues will look to part ways with Mykhaylo Mudryk. Spurs, meanwhile, are likely to send Timo Werner back to RB Leipzig after his loan spell.

Lookman also has Premier League experience, having made 96 appearances in the English top-flight for Everton, Leicester City, and Fulham. His contract with Atalanta will expire in 2026 and hence, the Italian side might look to cash in on him in the summer.

