Liverpool set to accept bid under €80m to sell attacker to rival European club: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly willing to accept Bayern Munich's offer for winger Luis Diaz. The Bundesliga side are set to launch a new deal, with the winger said to be eager to make the switch this summer.
As per a report by journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are set to agree a fee of under €80 million to sell Diaz. The 28-year-old is in the final two years of his contract with the Reds and was looking for a contract extension or to join another club to secure his long-term future this summer.
Arne Slot spoke about the winger on Saturday, July 26, after their 4-2 pre-season loss to AC Milan. He confirmed that he was left out because of the transfer speculations surrounding him. He added that the Bayern Munich target was training well, but won't get into the matchday squad just yet. He clarified (via This Is Anfield):
“There’s a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that. He’s training really well with us, but we’ve decided, for now, not to play him yet. I’m used to talking to most of my players on a regular basis, like I said, Lucho is training really well and we’ve decided he’s not playing at the moment. I cannot comment much more about that.”
According to The Guardian, Bayern Munich had made a €67.5 million bid for Diaz earlier this summer, which was swiftly rejected by Liverpool. They wanted €100 million for their star player, who was also a reported target for Barcelona.
Liverpool already have Luis Diaz's replacement, claims journalist
Journalist Graeme Bailey, on TBR Football earlier this month, reported that Liverpool planned to give teenager Rio Ngumoha a chance in the first team if Luis Diaz left. Arne Slot is reportedly impressed with the former Chelsea academy star and handed him a first-team start last season against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.
The journalist said:
"If both Nunez and Diaz leave, L'pool are expected to sign a left winger and a centre forward to fill those gaps. But separately, there's talk about Rio Ngumoha, a 16-year-old who could be involved with the first team next season.
"If Ngumoha gets opportunities on the left alongside players like Cody Gakpo, it raises the question of how urgent the need really is for another left-sided signing. But from what I'm hearing, L'pool still want to bring someone in for that position."
Darwin Nunez's future at the club is also in the balance, with the Uruguayan linked with an exit this summer.