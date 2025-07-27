Liverpool set to accept bid under €80m to sell attacker to rival European club: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly willing to accept Bayern Munich's offer for winger Luis Diaz. The Bundesliga side are set to launch a new deal, with the winger said to be eager to make the switch this summer.

Ad

As per a report by journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool are set to agree a fee of under €80 million to sell Diaz. The 28-year-old is in the final two years of his contract with the Reds and was looking for a contract extension or to join another club to secure his long-term future this summer.

Arne Slot spoke about the winger on Saturday, July 26, after their 4-2 pre-season loss to AC Milan. He confirmed that he was left out because of the transfer speculations surrounding him. He added that the Bayern Munich target was training well, but won't get into the matchday squad just yet. He clarified (via This Is Anfield):

Ad

Trending

“There’s a lot of rumours around him lately and I cannot go into that. He’s training really well with us, but we’ve decided, for now, not to play him yet. I’m used to talking to most of my players on a regular basis, like I said, Lucho is training really well and we’ve decided he’s not playing at the moment. I cannot comment much more about that.”

Ad

According to The Guardian, Bayern Munich had made a €67.5 million bid for Diaz earlier this summer, which was swiftly rejected by Liverpool. They wanted €100 million for their star player, who was also a reported target for Barcelona.

Liverpool already have Luis Diaz's replacement, claims journalist

Journalist Graeme Bailey, on TBR Football earlier this month, reported that Liverpool planned to give teenager Rio Ngumoha a chance in the first team if Luis Diaz left. Arne Slot is reportedly impressed with the former Chelsea academy star and handed him a first-team start last season against Accrington Stanley in the FA Cup.

Ad

The journalist said:

"If both Nunez and Diaz leave, L'pool are expected to sign a left winger and a centre forward to fill those gaps. But separately, there's talk about Rio Ngumoha, a 16-year-old who could be involved with the first team next season.

"If Ngumoha gets opportunities on the left alongside players like Cody Gakpo, it raises the question of how urgent the need really is for another left-sided signing. But from what I'm hearing, L'pool still want to bring someone in for that position."

Darwin Nunez's future at the club is also in the balance, with the Uruguayan linked with an exit this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More