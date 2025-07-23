Liverpool star has asked club to accept the next transfer offer they receive for him from European giants this summer: Reports

Luis Diaz has reportedly asked Liverpool to accept the next offer from Bayern Munich. The winger wants to join the Bundesliga giants and is pushing for the move.

Speaking on his stream, journalist Pipe Sierra, reported that Diaz wants to make a switch this summer if he is not offered a new deal at Liverpool. The winger has two years left on his contract but wants to secure his future by penning a new deal or moving to another club.

The journalist added that the winger was promised a new deal in May, but the Premier League champions have not followed up with a formal offer. He is now considering his options, with Barcelona also interested in signing the Colombian winger.

The Athletic reported that Bayern Munich made a move to sign Diaz earlier this month and launched a €67.5 million move. However, they were unable to convince the Reds, who swiftly rejected the offer and slapped a €100 million price tag on him.

Last month, Diaz broke his silence about his future and said (via Daily Mail):

"I'm very, very happy in L'pool. From day one, they've made me feel really welcome. Right now we're in contact with them because we're speaking with [other] clubs. It's normal, the market is open, and we're trying to sort out what's best for us. I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn't make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that's it, everything depends on them obviously, it's up to me to decide what's best for us."

Bayern Munich see Diaz as the ideal replacement for Leroy Sane. The German joined Galatasaray this summer, following the expiration of his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Bayern Munich urged to sign Luis Diaz by ex-Liverpool defender

Former Liverpool defender Markus Babbel spoke to Adventure Gamers earlier this summer and urged Bayern Munich to sign Luis Diaz. He claimed that the winger does not seem happy at Anfield and said:

“Luis Diaz is a fantastic player and if Bayern Munich have the opportunity to sign him, then they must try. He’s a player who makes a difference on the pitch and it doesn’t seem like he’s 100% happy at Liverpool. Usually after just winning the Premier League, you’d like to stay at a club for at least another couple of seasons, but it looks like he wants to leave. If Bayern have the chance to strike a deal for him then they should definitely do so, especially after losing Leroy Sane. For me, he’s a fantastic player.”

Bayern Munich were also interested in signing Nico Williams this summer, but the Spaniard extended his contract at Athletic Bilbao. They are also keeping tabs on Leandro Trossard, but he remains their Plan C after Diaz.

