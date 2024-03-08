Liverpool set to beat PSG for midfielder with £60 million release clause: Reports

Liverpool are allegedly in pole position to rope in Porto midfielder Alan Varela, who has also drawn interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Earlier last summer, the Reds underwent a midfield overhaul as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, and Naby Keita left. Subsequently, they roped in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, and Ryan Gravenberch to fill the midfield void.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are determined to add Varela to their ranks. The Merseyside outfit's interest in the Argentine, who has a £60 million exit clause, is more concrete than rivals Manchester City.

The Reds, who are likely to release Thiago Alcantara this June, are allegedly set to face competition from PSG and Borussia Dortmund in their pursuit. But, they could easily trigger the midfielder's release ahead of the other potential suitors to win the ongoing transfer race.

Expand Tweet

Varela, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, has quickly cemented himself as one of Porto's most crucial players. The 22-year-old has contributed two goals and as many assists in 30 matches since leaving Boca Juniors for around £7 million last summer.

Before moving to the Primeira Liga club, Varela spent 11 years at Boca Juniors. He helped his boyhood club lift four trophies and registered two goals and four assists in 111 matches across competitions for them.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for upcoming Liverpool-Manchester City league contest

In his column for the BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 2-1 win for Liverpool in their Premier League home clash against Manchester City on Sunday (March 10). He wrote:

"City are the Premier League champions, European champions and world champions... so who is going to write them off? I am. They are going to lose. I have a hunch that, with Liverpool being at home, they will have the slight edge and Mohamed Salah's return from injury could make the difference for them. I will probably look stupid but I am going with Darwin Nunez to score and the Reds to win."

Expand Tweet

Liverpool, who recorded a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium last November, are atop the 2023-24 Premier League table with 63 points from 27 outings. City are second with 62 points from 27 league games so far.

The Reds boast quite an interesting head-to-head record against Pep Guardiola's outfit. They have registered four victories, four draws, and four defeats in their last 12 games against their upcoming opponents.