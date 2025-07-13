Liverpool set to make £40 million bid to sign former Chelsea star - Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly set to launch a move for former Chelsea star Marc Guehi. The Reds are prepared to offer Crystal Palace a take-it-or-leave-it offer as they try to sign the defender.

According to a report in The Sun, Liverpool will make a bid of £40 million to sign Guehi this month. Arne Slot is keen to add an experienced Premier League player to his backline and sees the Crystal Palace star as the ideal fit.

The Englishman was also reportedly a target for Newcastle United last summer, but their stunning £70 million bid was rejected by the London side. However, the asking price has now come down as the defender enters the final year of his deal at Selhurst Park.

Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the situation as they are in a similar situation with Ibrahima Konate. The Frenchman has not signed a new deal at Anfield and is in the final year of his contract, with Real Madrid reportedly looking to lure him to Santiago Bernabeu.

Geuhi, who turns 25 this month, is also a target for Arsenal and Chelsea, while Newcastle United remain interested. Crystal Palace are open to selling their club captain as he isn't looking to pen a new contract with the club.

Liverpool told to sign former Chelsea star by Glen Johnson

Former English defender Glen Johnson was talking to AceOdds earlier this summer when he claimed that Liverpool should sign Marc Guehi. He believes that the former Chelsea star is the ideal partner for Virgil van Dijk, and the Englishman would also improve under the Netherlands' star's guidance. He said:

"Marc would be the standout option for me. If they signed him now he would have more time to grow and develop with van Dijk. He won't learn from anyone better. Age is on his side too. It could be a good partnership. He's a raw defender and he's good on the ball. He's quick, strong and calm on the ball. If he can brush up on a few minor details he could go on to be some player not that he isn't already."

Meanwhile, Tore Andre Flo was also talking to AceOdds and urged Chelsea to re-sign Guehi. He said:

"I know Marc because I coached him when he was younger. I worked for the academy for a few years. He's a great boy and I would love for him to be at Chelsea. He's such a strong defender. He's quick and he would fight for you and for the club. That would be a very good signing."

Meanwhile, talkSPORT report that Crystal Palace want £50 million to sell their club captain this summer.

