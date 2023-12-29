Liverpool set to miss out on potential long-term Jurgen Klopp successor as European giants want him as their next coach: Reports

Liverpool's desire to eventually replace Jurgen Klopp with Xabi Alonso has been dealt a massive blow as Bayern Munich have reportedly decided they want to appoint him.

OK Diario (via SPORT) reports that Bayern have chosen Alonso as their next manager, with the Spanish tactician majorly impressing at Bayer Leverkusen. Die Werkself sit top of the Bundesliga, with a four-point lead over the second-placed Bavarians.

Thomas Tuchel arrived at Bayern in March but the German hasn't wholly impressed at the Allianz Arena. His side won the Bundesliga last season but crashed out of the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals.

Alonso has overseen 39 wins in 62 games across competitions since arriving at the BayArena in October 2022. His side are currently unbeaten in the Bundesliga and many have taken notice of the Spaniard's work.

Liverpool are one of the teams that have been linked with Alonso, although their interest comes with an intention for him to replace Klopp in the long-term future. Thus, the fact that Bayern are keen on having him replace Tuchel may scupper those plans.

Klopp has just over two years left on his contract with the Merseysiders. There is little possibility he will depart soon given his side are currently top of the Premier League.

However, Alonso's stock continues to grow, and with that so does interest in him. The Spaniard spent five years at Anfield as a player from 2004 to 2009. He also had spells with Real Madrid and Bayern.

Madrid were also known admirers of Alonso when there were question marks over Carlo Ancelotti's future. But, the Italian has signed a new contract extension, bringing an end to speculation he could leave at the end of the season.

Klopp reflects on difficulties last year amid Liverpool's superb start to this season

Liverpool have been in fine form.

Liverpool have bounced back from last season's disappointment of missing out on a top-four finish. Klopp has guided his Reds side into not only the race for Champions League qualification but also a title challenge.

The Merseysiders are top of the league, with a two-point lead over second-placed Arsenal after 19 games played. They could head into the New Year as league leaders if the Gunners slip up against Fulham on Sunday (December 31).

It's been a remarkable turnaround at Anfield that Klopp has overseen and he acknowledged the difficulties from last year. The German said (via Liverpool Echo):

"It was a horrible time last year (January) but we don't think too much about it. I say I am not happy I am just OK. It doesn't sound positive enough but it is. It's a process. This team is in the middle of something, we try to make the best of it."

Klopp's men are next in action on Monday (January 1) when they host Newcastle United at Anfield. They are on a run of 12 games unbeaten in the league, their only loss coming in a controversial 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in late September.