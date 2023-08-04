Liverpool have reportedly received a big injury boost ahead of their 2023-24 Premier League opener against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on August 13.

As per Liverpool ECHO, midfielders Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara are set to return to training as they recover from their injury issues.

Bajcetic suffered an adductor injury in March and has been out of action since. Thiago, meanwhile, underwent hip surgery in April. The duo missed the Reds' pre-season tour to Singapore.

Manager Jurgen Klopp explained why both players missed the trip, saying (via Football.London):

“Stefan is in the last steps back into team training. We left him and Thiago at home because the travel would cost him back and forth like two, three, maybe four days of training and we thought it makes no sense in a very important phase of his rehab for both of the boys.”

Bajcetic, 18, made his senior debut last season and impressed in his 19 appearances across competitions, scoring a goal as well. Thiago, meanwhile, had another injury-plagued campaign, as he made just 28 appearances across competitions.

They are now set to return to training and could feature against Chelsea on August 13.

The duo's impending return will be a big boost for Liverpool as they have parted ways with a number of midfielders this summer. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, James Milner, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all left the club.

The Reds have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool make opening bid for Chelsea target

As per Deportes COPE Galicia, the Merseysiders have made an opening bid for Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, who has also been linked with Chelsea.

Liverpool have submitted a £21.5 million bid but the Spanish club are demanding his release clause to be paid in full, which is worth around £34.4 million. The Reds are hoping to spend less than the asking price by letting Veiga stay on loan at Celta Vigo next season.

However, the Spanish side are adamant that they won't let the midfielder go unless the release clause is met. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also monitoring Veiga's situation.

The 21-year-old made 40 appearances across competitions last season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists.

Along with Veiga, the Reds are also interested in Southampton's Romeo Lavia, who is also garnering interest from Chelsea. As per Express, Liverpool have already had two bids rejected, with the second one being worth £41 million.

Southampton want £50 million for the 19-year-old midfielder.