Liverpool showing interest in 28-year-old star who wants to leave European giants: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. The Frenchman has decided to leave the Bundesliga giants before the summer transfer window closes.

France Football journalist Nabil Djellit reports that the Reds are keeping tabs on Coman as they look to bolster their attack. They are yet to make a signing under Arne Slot this summer but could swoop for the wantaway attacker.

Coman has fallen down the pecking order at the Allianz Arena following the arrival of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. He's made two substitute appearances at the start of the new season under new manager Vincent Kompany.

L'Equipe's Loic Tanzi reports that Coman has decided to leave Bayern before the transfer deadline. He's been with the Bavarians since July 2017 but wants a move to reclaim a more prominent playing role.

Liverpool are seemingly monitoring his situation and could pounce before the transfer window concludes. The Merseysiders have made a strong start to life under Slot, winning both of their opening games (2-0 vs. Ipswich Town and 2-0 vs. Brentford).

However, Slot could use more depth and versatility in attack, and Coman brings valuable experience. The 57-cap France international has made 296 appearances for Bayern, bagging 64 goals and 66 assists, including the winner in a 1-0 win against PSG in the 2020 Champions League final.

Liverpool could choose between Kingsley Coman and Federico Chiesa: Reports

Liverpool are also interested in Federico Chiesa (Image - Getty)

Federico Chiesa is another European winger on Liverpool's agenda, and the Italian is set to leave Juventus. New Juve boss Thiago Motta has decided he's not part of his plans at the Allianz Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Reds have made an approach for Chiesa ahead of deadline day. He's given his full availability to the Merseyside outfit after initial talks.

Chiesa, 26, is said to be excited about the possibility of joining Slot's side. There will be no issues regarding contract negotiations, and he could be available for around €15 million.

The Old Lady's willingness to part with Chiesa is somewhat surprising, given he's been an asset for several years, all but for some injury trouble. He posted 10 goals and three assists in 37 games across competitions last season.

Liverpool look eager to add a new winger to Slot's squad with Chiesa and Coman options. It might be a case of choosing between the pair who can both play in several different positions.

