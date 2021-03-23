Liverpool could sign Alessandro Bastoni using Divock Origi as bait - Reports 

Liverpool are interested in strengthening their defense this summer, and Alessandro Bastoni is one of the names on their list.

Considering the current financial climate, the Reds might not be able to afford a cash payment for the Italy international. However, they might get creative in their bid to land the 21-year-old.

According to a report by Gazzetta Dello Sport, Bastoni is valued at £43m by Inter Milan. But Liverpool director Michael Edwards is said to be considering a cash plus player offer.

Another report by Calciomercato states that the Nerrazurri have their eyes on Divock Origi. Liverpool might offer him to the San Siro outfit as part of their deal to sign Bastoni.

This could be a potential solution for all parties. Origi will get a new lease of life after his struggles at Anfield, Inter Milan will have cover in attack for Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez, and Liverpool will end up strengthening their defense.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Serie A leaders will accept the proposal, as Bastoni is an integral part of Antonio Conte's plans.

Can Bastoni help solve Liverpool's defensive crisis?

Bastoni is a key player for Inter Milan.

Alessandro Bastoni might only be 21 years old, but he has already showcased his penchant for performing at the highest levels.

Despite playing under a demanding coach like Conte, the former Atalanta man has discharged his tactical demands with minimal fuss and is already established at both club and international level.

Advertisement

His young age means that he still has at least a decade of top-level football left in him. A move to Liverpool could help the club solve what has been a problematic area.

Long-term injuries sustained to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomes have left Jurgen Klopp light in the center of defense, with midfielders forced to play in makeshift roles at the back.

Joel Matip has also been unable to maintain long stretches of full fitness, making signing another center-back a high priority for Liverpool next summer.

The potential arrival of Alessandro Bastoni could help solve some of their problems, but it remains to be seen if the deal will be completed.