Liverpool slap £17 million price tag on 27-year-old attacker amid increasing transfer interest: Reports

Liverpool are prepared to demand a fee in the region of £17 million for Takumi Minamino amidst increasing transfer interest in the attacker, according to journalist David Lynch.

The Reds signed Minamino from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg for around £7.25 million in January 2020. He has since made 55 appearances for the English giants, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in the process.

Minamino has remained a fringe player during his two-and-a-half years at Anfield. With Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota ahead of him in the pecking order, he has found playing time hard to come by this term.

The imminent arrival of Fabio Carvalho could also limit the Japan international's playing time further next season. Hence, there have been suggestions that the attacker could seek a move away from Anfield this summer.

According to Lynch, the 27-year-old is attracting interest from Leeds United and Inter Milan ahead of the summer. Aware of the rising interest in him, Liverpool have slapped a £17 million price tag on him.

Writing for the Anfield Watch, the journalist pointed out that Minamino was the subject of several enquiries in January. He is thus unlikely to be short of options should he decides to leave the Reds at the end of the season.

According to the report, Leeds were among the clubs interested in acquiring his services in the winter. However, Minamino decided to stay put and fight for his place in Jurgen Klopp's team.

The Whites are prepared to rekindle their interest in the former Red Bull Salzburg star if they avoid relegation this season. They currently sit 18th in the table, with 35 points from 37 matches, and face the risk of dropping down into the Championship going into the final match of the season.

Minamino could be more receptive to the prospect of moving to Elland Road this time around. It is worth noting that the attacker worked under Leeds boss Jesse Marsch during their time at Red Bull Salzburg.

Meanwhile, Inter are also said to be in the mix for the former Southampton loanee. Liverpool are prepared to take advantage of the interest in the player by making a healthy profit on the £7.25 million they spent on him.

Minamino's contributions for Liverpool cannot be discounted

Minamino may be a fringe player in Klopp's team, but his contributions to the side this season cannot be discounted. He played a key role in the club's EFL Cup and FA Cup glory this term.

The 27-year-old was Liverpool's top scorer in both domestic cup competitions. He scored seven goals from nine appearances across the two tournaments.

Minamino has also scored three goals from 11 Premier League matches this campaign. One of them came in the Reds' crucial 2-1 win against Southampton at St. Mary's on Tuesday.

