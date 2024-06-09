Liverpool slap €75m price-tag on Barcelona target: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to demand €75 million to sell Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Luis Diaz. The Colombian attacker has three years left on his contract at Anfield, but two of Europe's giants are interested in him.

Spanish outlet AS reports the Reds won't allow Diaz to leave unless they receive upwards of €75 million (£63.8 million). He was a prominent member of Jurgen Klopp's side last season, registering 13 goals and five assists in 51 games across competitions.

Barcelona are monitoring Diaz, 27, to help bolster their attack under Hansi Flick. Raphinha's future is uncertain, and the 48-cap Colombia international could replace him.

PSG is also in the mix as they look to replace the club's all-time top scorer, Kylian Mbappe. Diaz is one of several wingers on the Parisians' radar. One target, Napoli's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, won't be joining as he's set to sign a new contract, per La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Diaz touched on his future last month and appeared to commit his future to Liverpool. He said that the future looked bright at Anfield:

"The truth is that I am very happy to be here. Great years are coming for the club, I have no doubt about that."

Diaz will play under a new manager in Arne Slot next season after the Dutch coach succeeded Klopp. He's been with the Merseysiders since January 2022, when he arrived from FC Porto in a €50 million deal.

Barcelona could face competition from the Saudi Pro League for Liverpool's Luis Diaz: Reports

Luis Diaz has garnered interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Barcelona might not only have to battle PSG for Diaz's signature this summer, but the Saudi Pro League also poses a threat. The left-winger and Joe Gomez are two of Liverpool's squad reportedly on Saudi clubs' radars heading into the summer transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League has significantly transformed since Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival in January 2023. Several high-profile names, including Neymar and Karim Benzema, followed him to the Middle East.

Liverpool could be enticed to sell to Saudi Arabia, which offers hefty fees for European players. Diaz could join former Reds hero Sadio Mane, who plays for Ronaldo's Al-Nassr.

Mohamed Salah is Saudi football's top target and has been in their sights for a year. Al-Ittihad failed with a £120 million (€176 million) bid for the Egyptian superstar last summer.

Barcelona will likely be outfought financially if they were dragged into a bidding war with Saudi clubs for Diaz. The Blaugrana are still dealing with financial issues that have plagued the La Liga giants for several years.