Liverpool have ‘special interest’ in attacker who rejected €40m contract offer from Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo who snubbed the opportunity to join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

Spanish outlet Relevo reports that Jurgen Klopp's Reds have a 'special interest' in Kubo who has wowed fans at Reale Arena. The Japanese winger has posted six goals and four assists in 25 games across competitions this season.

Kubo, 22, feels like his work with the La Liga side is not finished but Liverpool are considering him as an option for the future. He has three years left on his contract with Sociedad.

The former Real Madrid youngster has also been on Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr's radar. Reports claim that the Japan international rejected a €40 million contract offer from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Alami.

Luis Castro's Riyadh outfit were willing to trigger the €60 million release clause in Kubo's contract. This is the same fee Liverpool will likely have to part with if they want to bring the attacker to Anfield.

The Merseysiders aren't struggling for options in attack at present. Klopp has the likes of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz to call upon.

However, Salah's future with the Premier League heavyweights is still uncertain amid interest from the Saudi Pro League. Saudi giants Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are reportedly interested in the Egyptian superstar who has a year left on his contract.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota looks up to Cristiano Ronaldo as an inspiration

Diogo Jota looks up to his Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jota has been a standout performer for Liverpool recently in Salah's absence. The Reds' protagonist has been away at the African Cup of Nations and his Portuguese teammate has stepped up to the plate.

The 27-year-old has posted 11 goals and four assists in 23 games across competitions. He scored a brace and provided an assist in a 4-0 thrashing of Bournemouth on Sunday (January 21).

Jota touched on his goalscoring form by highlighting Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo's potency in front of goal in his thirties. He said (via The Mirror):

"You have a lot of energy when you are young but you still do a lot of mistakes and you always learn with experience. I always look up to [Cristiano] Ronaldo, for example, and I think he scored more goals since he has been over 30 than before he was 30, so that shows as well it’s doable."

Ronaldo, 38, is club and international football's all-time leading goalscorer. He's bagged 739 goals in 993 club games and 128 goals in 205 international caps.

The Al-Nassr captain finished 2023 with 54 goals at club level, more than any other player in the world. He's wreaked havoc in the Saudi Pro League and continues to be prolific.