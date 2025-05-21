Liverpool star Darwin Nunez has given green light to join LaLiga giants this summer: Reports

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has reportedly agreed to join Atletico Madrid this summer if the two clubs can reach an agreement. The Uruguayan forward was heavily linked with an exit from Anfield in January and is expected to leave the club this summer.
However, the Reds are unwilling to sell him cheaply, and Los Colchoneros might have to sell Angel Correa to raise funds for Nunez's signing, as per Cadena SER and El Larguero.
Nunez joined the Reds during Jurgen Klopp's reign as the manager for a reported transfer fee of €85 million. However, the Uruguayan forward has struggled to justify that price-tag.
At the start of Arne Slot's reign at the beginning of this season (2024-25), Nunez witnessed a reduction in his playing time. This situation fueled exit rumors in January 2025, but the Uruguayan remained at Anfield.
As the season draws to a close this weekend, Nunez might not be part of Slot's tactical plans next term. Meanwhile, his goal-scoring form has been subpar when compared to that of Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.
In 46 appearances, Nunez has contributed seven goals and seven assists this term.
Liverpool are interested in signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig - Reports
Given the likelihood of Darwin Nunez's departure, the Reds are expected to sign a striker this summer. As per reporter DaveOCKop (via TEAMtalk), Liverpool are monitoring Benjamin Sesko of RB Leipzig.
However, the above-mentioned report claims that the Bundesliga side have pegged Sesko's valuation at €100 million. The Reds reportedly believe that the price could come down in the coming months.
Meanwhile, Leipzig will not feature in any European competition next term. This is what could be prompting Sesko to leave and Liverpool could use it as leverage during the negotiations.
Sesko scored 21 goals and provided six assists in 45 outings for Leipzig in the 2024-25 season.