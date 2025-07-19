Liverpool star informs club he wants want to leave to join European giants - Reports

Colombian winger Luis Diaz has reportedly told Liverpool that he is looking to leave the club this summer. As reported by German journalist Florian Plettenberg on X, the 28-year-old is desperate to leave Arne Slot's side in the summer.

Plettenberg has insisted that Diaz is keen on joining German giants Bayern Munich. Bayern manager Vincent Kompany has reportedly approved the 28-year-old's signing, although there is no full agreement between Bayern and Diaz yet.

However, as per Plettenberg, personal terms should not be an issue but Bayern need to agree on a fee with Liverpool first. If Bayern fail to land the former FC Porto star, Barcelona would be another option for Diaz with the Blaugrana also keen on him.

Hansi Flick's side have been heavily linked with Diaz for a while now but their financial situation poses a major challenge. Even if they manage to sign the fleet-footed attacker, registering him would be a significant ask for Barcelona.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, saw their opening offer for Diaz worth £58.6 million turned down by Arne Slot's side. The Premier League champions reportedly value him at around £87 million as per BBC Sport.

Diaz has been an important player for Liverpool since joining the Merseyside giants in 2022 from Porto. The Reds splashed £49 million with add-ons for the Colombian's signature.

The winger has made 148 appearances for the club till date scoring 41 times while providing 23 assists. He enjoyed the fantastic last season under Arne Slot, contributing with 17 goals and eight assists in 50 appearances.

Florian Wirtz's father details how Arne Slot convinced the German sensation to join Liverpool: Reports

Florian Wirtz's father, Hans-Joachim Wirtz has opened up on Arne Slot's role in convincing his son to join Liverpool. The Reds made a statement signing in the form of Wirtz, who was acquired from Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth a reported £116 million with add-ons.

Hans-Joachim Wirtz has insisted that Slot's detailed presentation regarding his philosophy and how his son would fit in had a big impact. He said, via BILD:

"He finds the game in England interesting because it thrives on pace and dynamism. Arne Slot presented his playing philosophy, the team tactics in possession and pressing, and how Florian can develop his strengths in these areas. This made a decisive impression on Florian. The training conditions in Liverpool were also totally impressive."

Wirtz was heavily tipped to join Bayern Munich this summer while Manchester City were also reported as admirers. However, Liverpool surprised everyone by swooping in and bringing one of the best young players on the planet to Anfield.

The 22-year-old made a name for himself at Bayer Leverkusen since joining the Bundesliga side from rivals FC Koln in 2020. He made 197 appearances for Leverkusen scoring 57 goals and providing 65 assists helping his side complete a domestic treble in 2023-24.

