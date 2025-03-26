Liverpool star offered career lifeline by surprise Serie A club amid Anfield struggles: Reports

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa could see his time at Anfield end this summer, with Lazio reportedly interested in giving him a career lifeline. The Italy international has barely played since moving from Juventus in August 2024, having scored just two goals and provided two assists in 11 games this season.

Rumors from Italy (via The Laziali) have claimed that the Reds would consider a permanent departure for Chiesa for a fee in the region of €15 million, which they signed him for. A loan exit could also be possible for the 27-year-old winger.

Chiesa has notably managed only 25 minutes in the Premier League this season. His only significant contribution came in the Carabao Cup final, where the Reds lost 2-1 to Newcastle United. The Italian winger came off the bench to score the consolation goal, as the Anfield giants faced defeat.

His situation has seen Italy manager Luciano Spalletti openly call for Chiesa to find more regular football. Spalletti said (via The Sun):

“Yes, I would be very much in favour of having Chiesa under our watch in terms of the level of our football, to reintegrate him because those who have this quality of looking you in the eye and breaking the line in front of them to get to the next one…

"There aren’t many of them... Indeed, he must get more consistent playing time.”

Now, Lazio could provide a way out, with reports claiming they have asked about his availability. A chance to return to Serie A could provide Chiesa with regular playing time that he so desperately needs. Liverpool may view this as an opportunity to move on a player who has yet to deliver for them.

Liverpool midfielder on the radar of Bundesliga outfit - Reports

Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo is reportedly a target for Eintracht Frankfurt. Having struggled for game time under new boss Arne Slot, a return to the Bundesliga could be in the offing for the 32-year-old (via SportsMole).

Endo has been restricted mostly to substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, and has yet to start a single league match. He was pivotal to Liverpool’s Carabao Cup final run, however, starting for victories against West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Southampton.

And with Liverpool having no domestic cup competitions left to play, his minutes will probably dip further. The Japan international signed for the Reds from Stuttgart in 2023 as a replacement for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. He was a fixture in midfield under Jurgen Klopp, but Slot’s system has not suited him.

Now, the Frankfurt side view him as a seasoned option to build their team around. The German outfit are looking for a midfielder with leadership qualities, and with his experience in the Bundesliga and international football, Endo is an attractive option.

