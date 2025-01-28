Liverpool star rejects latest contract offer as he enters final six months of current deal at Anfield - Reports 

Mohamed Salah has reportedly rejected the latest contract offer from Liverpool. The Egyptian legend is not happy with the proposal and is expecting a better one from the club.

As per a report by Egyptian outlet Masrawy, Salah is close to becoming a free agent at the end of the season. They claim that the latest offer from the Reds is still not up to the mark and the former Chelsea man is not happy.

Salah spoke about his contract earlier this month and stated that he is very likely in the final six months of his time at Liverpool. He said via BBC:

Trending

"So far, yes. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see. It's my last year in the club so you want to do something special [winning the Premier League] for the city."

"The thing in my head is that if this is the last six months, what do you want to see in the future? Do you want to look back and say I was concerned or stressed about the contract? Or do you just want to say I had an unbelievable season? That's what is in my head. If I ever feel distraction, I just remind myself I want to look back and say I had an unbelievable season. That's what I want to do," Salah added.

Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League sides are interested in Mohamed Salah and are keeping tabs on the Liverpool star's contract situation. Reports suggest the forward wants a three-year deal but the Reds are unwilling to offer a long-term contract.

Mohamed Salah expressed disappointment with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah spoke to the media in December and admitted that he was disappointed with the lack of effort from Liverpool. He stated that he looked more out than in as the club had failed to draw up an offer for him.

Speaking to the media via GOAL, the Egyptian said:

"Of course, [I'm disappointed] yeah. I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see. I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic."

"I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next," Salah added.

Along with Salah, Liverpool also have the contracts of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk to seal this season. All three are in the final months of their deal and can agree on a pre-contract with any club outside England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback