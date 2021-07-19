Liverpool star's future up in the air as contract talks are not progressing well - Reports

Jordan Henderson’s future at Liverpool is up in the air as the latest reports indicate the Reds have not made progress over extending his contract.

Henderson’s current contract with Liverpool expires in 2023, and he will be 33 by then. Liverpool’s policy of investing in younger players could make things difficult as they might refrain from offering Henderson a big hike in his wages.

As per The Athletic, Henderson’s contract situation isn’t high on FSG’s list at the moment as they address other issues in the squad.

There's uncertainty over Jordan Henderson's future at #LFC. Talks over a new contract have taken place since the end of last season but no real progress made. His current deal runs until 2023.

The club are looking to secure the futures of several key players this year as the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker could be offered new deals.

Henderson, despite his importance to the squad, isn’t getting any younger. It remains to be seen how the situation will develop in the coming months.

Liverpool lost Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer after failing to agree a deal with the Dutchman, and they will look to avoid a similar situation with Henderson.

Atletico Madrid and PSG could make a move if Liverpool fail to secure Henderson’s future

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on signing Jordan Henderson as the Parisians monitor the situation.

Pochettino is reportedly a big admirer of Henderson. After signing the experienced Sergio Ramos this summer, the England international would be a big coup should they sign him in the future.

Interest from abroad doesn’t stop with PSG as Atletico Madrid have also put the Liverpool star on their radar.

Henderson would seamlessly fit in Diego Simeone’s tenacious midfield at Atletico Madrid. Former Liverpool star Luis Suarez is also reportedly keen on reuniting with Henderson at Wanda Metropolitano.

Since signing for Liverpool in the summer of 2011, Henderson has gone on to make 392 appearances for the Reds.

The 31-year old led Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years, so the fans will hope the club do everything they can to keep their captain at the club.

