Liverpool star to snub interest from surprise Premier League clubs and follow Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps: Reports

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez is reportedly set to move away from the club this summer, amid interest from Premier League and Saudi Arabian sides. TeamTalk says that the Uruguay International will snub these top-flight English teams and is open to following Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps in moving to the Middle East (via FourFourTwo).

It may seem somewhat surprising that Nunez wishes for the same, given Newcastle United are said to be interested in his services. However, with Alexander Isak still at the club, the Reds forward will likely be the second-choice striker.

This report adds that other European sides, including Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid, are also keeping tabs on Nunez. The strongest suggestion is that Al-Hilal is the most likely destination.

More importantly, it looks as though the 25-year-old needs a move away from Anfield. Things haven't worked out for him since joining the club from Benfica in the summer of 2022.

Overall, Nunez has made 138 appearances across competitions for Liverpool, bagging 40 goals and 26 assists. This season, he's started just eight of his 30 Premier League appearances, indicating he's not in Arne Slot's plan with the club lacking a natural number nine.

Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo can play the role, but the Reds are also in the market for a new striker. Nunez is set to be valued at €50 million, a price that Al-Hilal are willing to meet. However, the other three interested parties cannot meet Liverpool's demands.

Liverpool boss Arne Slots wishes for Reds to win Premier League title at Anfield on Sunday

Arne Slot looking on

Liverpool manager Arne Slot says he wants his team to win the Premier League title at Anfield by claiming at least a point against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 27.

With Arsenal 12 points behind the leaders and having played a game more, the Reds need just a point against Spurs this weekend to seal the title. Speaking to reporters, he said (via BBC Sport):

"First of all, that's a big responsibility because we are aware that the last time this club won the league it was Covid time so everybody is looking forward to Sunday but we know that there is still a job to be done and that's at least one point."

The last time Liverpool won the Premier League was in the 2019/20 campaign under Jurgen Klopp, when fans were not allowed into stadiums due to the COVID pandemic.

