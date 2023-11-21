Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk tried to convince PL star to join the Reds before his summer move to rivals - Reports

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk reportedly got in touch with compatriot Micky van de Ven in the summer prior to the young Dutchman's move to Tottenham Hotspur. The 22-year-old joined the Lilywhites in a deal worth £34.5 million rising to £43 million and has been an instant hit.

However, as per HITC Sport via Teamtalk, Van de Ven was also subject of interest from Liverpool in the summer. And, the Reds allegedly got in touch with the defender through Dutch skipper Virgil van Dijk, who tried to convince his compatriot to move to Merseyside.

As per the report, Jurgen Klopp's side were in search on a left-footed centre-back in the summer with Van de Ven attracting their interest. They also appointed Jorg Schmadtke as their interim sporting director who was the man who brought Van de Ven to Wolfsburg.

However, the Dutchman was understood to be keen on regular first-team football which Liverpool couldn't offer. Van de Ven has been exceptional following his move to Tottenham Hotspur, establishing himself as a key player under Ange Postecoglou.

Van de Ven has so far made 12 appearances for Spurs, scoring one goal in the process and keeping four clean sheets in the process. However, he is currently ruled out after suffering a serious hamstring injury during their game against Chelsea.

The report also claims that the Reds are still looking for a left-footed centre-back and have turned their attention to Sporting CP's Goncalo Inacio. The Portugal international reportedly has a £52 million release clause in his deal but is allegedly being monitored by several other top clubs as well.

Curtis Jones hails Liverpool teammate for guiding Dominik Szoboszlai

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has hailed teammate Mohamed Salah for always guiding players and instructing them what to do. The Englishman also highlighted how the Egyptian superstar has helped Dominik Szoboszlai settle in and deliver on the pitch.

Jones revealed just how important Salah has been for Dominik Szoboszlai, stating on the We Are Liverpool Podcast (via TBR Football):

“He’s helping out Trent and he’s helping out Dom who’s come in. I think Dom is doing well as well because he always has Mo in his ear saying 'you don’t need to pass me the ball, go and shoot, go and be yourself,' and you have Trent behind him telling him when to go and press. I don’t know what it is about this team, they’re just giving everything,”

Szoboszlai has been one of the standout performers for Jurgen Klopp's side this season catching the eye almost on a weekly basis. The Hungary skipper has scored twice and assisted as many times in 17 appearances across competitions for the Reds.