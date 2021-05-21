Liverpool star wants Bayern Munich move this summer - Reports

Bayern Munich are closing in on the signing of Georginio Wijnaldum from Liverpool this summer, as per German news outlet Sport1.

It was earlier reported that Barcelona were amongst the first to be interested in signing the 30-year-old midfielder, who is set to leave Anfield on a free transfer. However, recent reports from both Sport1 and Transfermarkt have suggested that German champions Bayern Munich are also eyeing the Dutch international from Liverpool.

Based on the aforementioned source, talks between Bayern Munich and Wijnaldum's agent have been positive, with the Liverpool midfielder keen on a move to Germany.

Having joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer of 2016, Wijnaldum has played a vital role in the Reds' recent trophy-winning seasons. But Liverpool's Sunday home game against Crystal Palace is now set to be the Dutchman's last game as a Reds player.

Not the first time Gini Wijnaldum has been linked with Bayern Munich

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman was keen on bringing Wijnaldum, with whom he had worked during his time as the manager of the Netherlands national football team.

But with Bayern Munich now the front-runners to land Wijnaldum, it seems Koeman will lose out.

It is not the first time that Sport1 has linked the Dutchman with a move to Bayern Munich. Earlier this year, Gini Wijnaldum's agent Humphry Nijman publicly announced his client's willingness to join Bayern Munich. Nijman said:

"Wijnaldum is a free transfer and keeps all options open. FC Bayern is a great club. If you are interested in him, please feel free to speak to us."

Going into the summer Bayern Munich are in need of some new faces in midfield. Javi Martinez is set to leave Allianz Arena this summer while Corentin Tolisso faces an uncertain future at the club. The Bavarian giants are always shrewd in the transfer window and signing a proven winner for free would be another example of the same.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are already in search of a replacement for the out-going Gini Wijnaldum. Earlier this week, the Reds were linked with Leicester City's FA Cup final hero Youri Tielemans.

In the 5 years he has been at the club, Georginio Wijnaldum has played more than 230 games for Liverpool, scoring 22 goals along the way. The Dutchman helped Liverpool win the 2019 Champions League as well as the Premier League title the following year.