Liverpool could step up interest in Italy international as European giants demand €60m: Reports

Liverpool are preparing to make a move for Juventus star Federico Chiesa, who the Serie A giants value at €60 million, according to Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Reds have been quiet in the transfer market since announcing the signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albiion on June 8. However, it appears that they are working to bolster their ranks behind the scenes, with their interest in Chiesa gaining steam.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claimed earlier this month that Liverpool have enquired about the possibility of signing Chiesa. The Merseyside-based club have seemingly received a green signal as they are now prepared to step up their interest in the attacker.

The Anfield outfit could test Juventus' resolve with a €40 million offer for the Italy international, according to the aforementioned source. Although the proposal would fall short of the Bianconeri's €60 million valuation, it would allow the clubs to negotiate a deal.

It's worth noting that Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on a season-long loan deal from Juventus last summer. They decided against making the Brazilian's move permanent for €37.5 million but could negotiate another transfer with the Turin-based club.

Juventus initially signed Chiesa from Serie A rivals Fiorentina on a two-year loan deal for €10 million in 2020. They then made the move permanent for €40 million last year. The attacker, meanwhile, has bagged 22 goals and 20 assists in 94 appearances across competitions for them.

The Bianconeri could now be tempted to cash in on Chiesa, 25, as he faces an uncertain future at the Allianz Stadium. The Italian, whose existing contract ends in 2025, has demanded a significant pay rise to put pen to paper on a new deal with the Serie A giants, as per the report.

It's also worth noting that Juventus' revenue has taken a massive hit after they were found guilty of capital gain violations last month. They were deducted 10 points as a result and were forced to settle for a seventh-place finish in Serie A last term, thus missing out on Champions League qualification.

Where would Federico Chiesa fit in at Liverpool?

Federico Chiesa is undoubtedly an exciting player but it's unclear where he would fit in at Liverpool, whose priority this summer remains a midfield overhaul.

According to Transfermarkt, the Italian has spent most of his club career on the wings. However, he is also comfortable playing in midfield and as a striker and this versatility could entice Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds ended last season on a high, remaining unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League games after shifting to a 3-2-2-3 system. There are suggestions that Klopp could continue using the formation next term. In that case, Chiesa can operate as one of the two advanced midfielders.

Chiesa could also ease Klopp's problems when Mohamed Salah leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations in January. The Egyptian could miss as many as five league games during the period and the Italian could step in for him.

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Liverpool are not the only club interested in signing Chiesa. The Reds face competition from Premier League rivals Chelsea for the attacker. European giants Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are also in the mix.

