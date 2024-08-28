Liverpool still interested in PSG target despite massive Saudi Pro League offer: Reports

Liverpool are in a transfer race with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to sign Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman, as per journalist Loic Tanzi.

Coman, 28, is believed to be keen to depart the Bavarians after falling down in his club's pecking order last campaign. He has drawn interest from Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal and Ligue 1 champions PSG of late.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Speaking recently on L'Equipe de choc, Tanzi suggested that Liverpool could still make a late move for Coman. He elaborated (h/t PSG Talk):

"He hasn't agreed to go to Saudi Arabia yet. He's waiting to see how things play out over the next few days. The European transfer window closes on Friday, but Saudi Arabia's is open until September 2, so he has time to decide. Liverpool are still in the mix, but the challenge is that Al-Hilal's offer is very tempting for Bayern. It's not clear if they'll choose to sell Coman to Liverpool over Al-Hilal."

Coman, who made four total appearances for PSG between 2013 and 2014, has helped Bayern Munich lift 20 trophies so far. He has scored 64 goals and provided 66 assists in 296 total outings for the Bavarians.

Should the PSG target join Arne Slot's side, he would offer competition to Luis Diaz on the left wing and serve as a backup to Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool backed to sign 26-year-old Italian

Speaking to Rousing The Kop, famed journalist Graeme Bailey offered insight into the Merseyside outfit's pursuit of Federico Chiesa. He said:

"From what I'm told the deal might just be too good not to do. I think he's going to be really cheap, it could be less than £15 million. If they get the chance to add someone like Chiesa, then I don't necessarily think it's to the detriment of somebody else. It's too good a deal not to look at."

Suggesting that a potential deal is in the works now, Bailey concluded:

"I'm told that the talks are ongoing. I think the interest is perhaps even stronger than what has been reported. They do like him a lot and on those terms I think they're going to push ahead with it. They're a little bit wary that they might see something bumped up somewhere or it's not quite as good as it seems. But it is progressing."

Chiesa, whose Juventus contract will run out next June, relished a good season for his team last time around. He put his injury problems behind him and registered 10 goals and three assists in 37 games for his club.

Expand Tweet

Overall, the right-footed Liverpool target has bagged 32 goals and laid out 23 assists in 131 matches across competitions for Juventus so far.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback