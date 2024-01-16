Liverpool submit 'huge cash bid' to sign forward valued in the region of £34 million: Reports

Liverpool have allegedly lodged a significant offer to snap up Juventus star Kenan Yildiz to bolster their attack in the January transfer window.

Earlier last Saturday (January 13), Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Liverpool, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have enquired about signing Yildiz this month. But, the Bianconeri rejected all approaches.

Now, according to a latest report from the aforesaid website, the Reds have tabled a 'huge cash bid' to sign the 18-year-old versatile forward.

However, Juventus have reportedly rejected the Premier League club's offer since they are not interested in offloading the player this January.

Yildiz, who is said to be valued at over £34 million, has emerged as a hot prospect in the ongoing season. He has netted thrice in 11 games, including just four starts, across all competitions for the Serie A outfit.

Prior to joining Juventus on a free transfer in the summer of 2022, the Turkish rose through the ranks of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp opines on Darwin Nunez's finishing woes this season

Earlier last Wednesday, Liverpool came back from a goal down to beat Fulham 2-1 in their EFL Cup semi-final first leg clash. Darwin Nunez recorded two assists after replacing Harvey Elliott in the 56th minute.

Despite his couple of assists in the space of three minutes, the 24-year-old forward received flak for failing to convert all three shots on target.

At a post-match press conference, Jurgen Klopp was queried to opine on the star's struggles in front of goal. He replied (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"I don't know how to explain the Darwin situation. I'm so happy about our crowd and how they take it; I'm so happy about Darwin's reaction and how he takes it, but you can't be more unlucky than he was in this finishing situation. It's just not possible. He does absolutely everything right and then the ball is not in."

Hailing the former Benfica striker's playmaking ability, Klopp concluded:

"Then he still sets up the other goal. I think that's really special to do that again. He did it for [Mohamed Salah] in [5-1 EFL Cup quarter-final win] against West Ham, if I am right, and today for Cody [Gakpo]. Super-special. The impact they had was obviously really big, but before that we found our feet already."

So far this season, Nunez has contributed eight goals and ten assists in 30 overall matches, including 17 starts across all competitions, so far.