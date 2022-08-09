Liverpool superstar facing up to 6 weeks out with hamstring injury: Reports

Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara will be sidelined for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury, according to The Athletic reporter James Pearce.

The Spanish international was substituted in the 50th minute of their opening day Premier League draw with Fulham on Saturday.

He was seen limping off clutching his hamstring and it's now been revealed that Thiago could be out until mid-September.

The former Bayern Munich star has therefore been ruled out of their clashes with Crystal Palace, Manchester United, Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Everton and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It's the latest in a series of injury setbacks Thiago has endured since joining the Reds in 2020, causing him to miss 44 games in his first two seasons at the club.

These recurring issues have kept him from consistently delivering his best and his latest bout of injury spells worry for Jurgen Klopp.

The Liverpool manager is already riddled with injuries to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones. Thiago's prolonged absence means he's running short of options in midfield.

Yet, the German has insisted that there's nothing to panic over. He said at a press conference (via Daily Mail):

"This isn't a good situation, I don't like it at all. We have to see how we react on that, but for sure not panic."

Liverpool will play their first home league game of the season against Crystal Palace on August 15.

Liverpool held by Fulham on opening day

Liverpool had to settle for a surprise 2-2 draw with newly promoted Fulham on the opening day of their Premier League season.

This was the first time since the 2017-18 season that the Reds failed to win their first game of the top-flight season.

Aleksandar Mitrovic fired the Cottagers in front after the half-hour mark before substitute Darwin Nunez restored parity in the second half.

Mitrovic then put the hosts back in front from the spot before Mohamed Salah struck in the 80th minute to make it 2-2.

Contrary to their dominant display against Manchester City in the Community Shield the week before, the Reds took some time to get going here.

Although they dominated possession, Liverpool were lacking in clinicality, while also looking suspect in defense with Virgil van Dijk having a nightmare.

Klopp later slammed his players for showing a really bad attitude in the match and admitted to having repirmanded them during the half-time interval.

They will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways this weekend.

