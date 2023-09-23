Liverpool in surprise contract talks with star player who was close to leaving - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly holding initial talks with Joel Matip for the defender to extend his stay at Anfield.

Football Insider reports that the Reds' discussions with Matip are in the early stages and not advanced yet. The 32-year-old's contract expires next summer and can strike a pre-contract agreement with clubs from abroad in January.

However, Jurgen Klopp trusts in the Cameroon international and his experience could be valuable to his squad. The 32-year-old has made 191 appearances across competitions, chipping in with 17 goal contributions. He has won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

Matip has been a prominent member of Liverpool's starting XI this season. He has played four times across competitions, helping his side keep one clean sheet.

The Cameroonian defender arrived at Anfield in 2016 on a free transfer after leaving Schalke. He recently claimed he'd be happy to retire with the Reds or with his former Bundesliga club (via 90min):

"I'm at an age where I don't think so much about the future anymore. I try to make the most of every day and don't look too far ahead. If it was only these two clubs [Schalke and Liverpool] in the end, I would be perfectly happy. But in football, you never know exactly."

Klopp does have plenty of options in the center of defense, including Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and upcoming youngster Jarell Quansah. But it appears the Reds boss is still happy with Matip's contribution.

Clinton Morrison lavishes praise on Liverpool forward Luis Diaz

The Colombian has come in for praise.

Luis Diaz endured a difficult 2022-23 campaign, suffering injury issues that prevented the Colombian attacker from continuing his scintillating start at Liverpool. He managed to appear 21 times across competitions, bagging five goals and three assists.

However, the 26-year-old's injury woes appear to be behind him as he has starred for the Reds so far this season. The former FC Porto winger has scored three goals and provided one assist in six games across competitions.

Former Crystal Palace striker Clinton Morisson reckons Diaz has been like a new signing for Liverpool. He discussed his performance in a 3-1 comeback win against Wolverhampton Wanderers (September 16), telling Premier League Productions:

“The one thing I know in that game is that Diaz came off the bench and he changed the game. Him and Nunez, but in particular Diaz. Diaz has been like a new signing for Liverpool with the injury he had last season, and outstanding player, a top, top player."

Diaz joined Klopp's side from Porto in January 2022 for an initial fee of £37 million. He has quickly become one of the Merseysiders' most important players with consistently top-notch performances.