Liverpool target emerges as January option for Juventus and Napoli – Reports

Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone, who has been linked with a switch to Liverpool for a while, has allegedly popped up as a transfer target for Juventus and Napoli.

Kone, 22, has established himself as a regular starter for his club since leaving his boyhood side Toulouse in a £8 million deal in 2021. He has made 70 appearances for them, operating mainly as a number eight.

Earlier this summer, Kone was linked with Liverpool and Newcastle United. But, an untimely knee issue sustained in the UEFA U21 Euros hindered a potential transfer away from Borussia Monchengladbach.

Now, according to L'Equipe, Kone has attracted interest from Serie A pair Juventus and Napoli ahead of next year's winter transfer window.

Juventus, who splashed close to £70 million in the summer, have been considering a move for the Frenchman for a number of weeks. They are hoping to sign the star as a perfect replacement for Paul Pogba.

However, Borussia Monchengladbach are yet to receive a bid from either Juventus or Napoli for the £30 million-rated box-to-box operator.

Should Kone opt to seal a permanent switch to Juventus in January, he would pop up as a key starter for them. He would form a fine midfield troika alongside Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot in a 3-5-2 setup.

Meanwhile, should the Liverpool-linked player join Napoli, he would emerge as a stellar rotational option for them. He could displace either Piotr Zielinski or Frank Anguissa from the Serie A outfit's starting XI.

Jurgen Klopp showers praise on Liverpool's Wataru Endo after latest 2-0 league victory

Following Liverpool's recent 2-0 Premier League victory at Burnley, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp hailed summer signing Wataru Endo for his eye-catching outing. The German remarked (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"I loved this game, I have to say. It's a bit of a shame how he found his feet and now he goes to the Asian Cup but that's how it is, it's fine. What a boy and what a player and very important [for us]."

Klopp continued to praise the 55-cap Japan international, elaborating:

"At least in January we have to play more or less without him but against Newcastle he is still here. Then the boys leave and then we have to find another way and we will. But for the moment, I am really happy for him. It took him a little bit [of time] to show how good he really is, but now we can see it and I'm really happy."

Endo, 30, has scored two goals and provided one assist in 23 games, including 16 starts, since arriving from VfB Stuttgart for £16 million.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will next be in action against Newcastle United in the Premier League home contest this Monday (January 1).