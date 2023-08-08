Liverpool target left out of squad as £50m transfer edges closer: Reports 

Liverpool have received a massive boost in their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia as he has been left out of his side's squad for their clash tonight (August 8).

The Saints face Gillingham in the first round of the Carabao Cup but Lavia has not made the squad. The Belgian youngster has been the subject of three failed bids from Jurgen Klopp's Merseysiders worth as much as £46 million.

Southampton are reportedly holding out for £50 million, per Liverpool Echo. However, Lavia's lack of inclusion tonight hints that there has been movement in the potential deal.

Lavia, 19, was in fine form for the Saints last season despite their relegation to the EFL Championship. He made 34 appearances across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Liverpool are eager to strengthen their midfield following the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to the Saudi Pro League. Klopp headed into the summer transfer window after also losing Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and James Milner.

Lavia has all the credentials to shine at Anfield but Klopp will likely continuously point out his age. The Belgian only joined Southampton last summer from Manchester City for £10.5 million.

Pep Guardiola's treble winners do possess a buy-back clause in Lavia's contract with the Saints. However, this isn't activated until 2024, paving the way for the Merseysiders to get a deal for him sorted this summer.

Jamie Carragher lashes out at Liverpool's owners for dragging out Lavia deal

Jamie Carragher urges the Reds to get a deal done for Lavia.

Liverpool have been linked with Lavia for the majority of the summer, even before Henderson and Fabinho sailed off to Saudi. The Merseysiders then made concrete steps to try and sign the Belgian midfielder.

However, the Reds' owners have known that Southampton's valuation of the player is £50 million. Hence, the club's legend Jamie Carragher has grown frustrated with the saga as it has dragged on. He tweeted:

"This is embarrassing. Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss. If you don’t think he’s worth 50M move on, if you really want him pay it."

The Merseyside giants have seemingly used the Saints' relegation as a case for why they shouldn't meet the price tag. However, lowballing Russell Martin's side has done Klopp's side no favors in their hunt for the midfielder.

Carragher then suggested the Reds turn to Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo. He is being heavily linked with Chelsea but his £100 million fee is proving problematic:

"Also not sure why LFC aren’t in for Caicedo, yes it’s a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for (Henderson)/(Fabinho)."

Henderson joined Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq for £12 million while Al Ittihad signed Fabinho for £40 million. Caicedo looks likely to depart the Amex in the closing stages of the transfer window.