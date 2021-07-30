Liverpool targeting Atletico Madrid star - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly monitoring the situation of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul. The Spaniard has been tipped to leave the club this summer, having fallen down the pecking order under Diego Simeone.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Saul is contemplating his departure from Atletico Madrid, with a host of Europe's top clubs interested in signing the midfielder this summer.

Saul was the subject of a swap-deal with Barcelona with French forward Antoine Griezmann going the other way, earlier this month. However the negotiations have broken down since. Liverpool are now reportedly ready to swoop in for the midfielder. Jurgen Klopp is looking for a replacement for Giorginio Wijnaldum and has identified Saul as the perfect player to do so.

Wijnaldum left Liverpool as a free agent earlier this summer and signed with French giants PSG. The Reds are desperate to bring in a player of a similar caliber and Saul reportedly tops their list of potential targets.

The Spaniard barely had any game time for Atletico Madrid in the 2020-21 season, making only 22 league starts under Diego Simeone. Saul's contract at the club runs until 2026. However, the midfielder is now frustrated with his situation at the club and is open to parting ways with the Spanish champions.

Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United have also been linked with moves for the Spaniard, but it remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid are willing to let Saul leave this summer.

Liverpool expecting more departures this summer

Konate will help shore up Liverpool's defense

Liverpool are reportedly bracing themselves for more departures this summer as Jurgen Klopp looks to get rid of the deadwood in his squad.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Loris Karius look likely to part ways with the club, while the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino have also been linked with departures this summer.

Liverpool have only brought in Ibrahim Konate from RB Leipzig so far, but Jurgen Klopp is still in the market to strengthen his side this summer. The Reds will be boosted by the return of the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez ahead of the 2021-22 season. However, if they do manage to land a player of Saul's caliber, it is very likely that Liverpool will be competing for the Premier League title once again.

