In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest as Arsenal have reportedly entered the race to sign one of the Reds' top targets, six clubs have registered their interest in a Liverpool midfielder, and more.

Arsenal to rival Liverpool for Bayern Munich ace

Arsenal are set to rival Liverpool for the services of Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, according to the Daily Mail. The Gunners have sounded out the Allianz Arena outfit over a potential deal for the wantaway 29-year-old midfielder.

However, according to the report, the Gunners are reluctant to meet the £23 million asking price of the Bundesliga giants and would require the Champions League finalists to reduce their asking price.

Further, Arsenal would be looking to offload a couple of midfielders first - including Matteo Guendouzi and Mohamed Elneny - before they can move for Thiago.

Liverpool have held a long-standing interest in the services of the Spanish midfielder. However, they have refused to meet the asking price of Bayern Munich for a player who has less than a year left on the deal.

Thiago could move to Anfield on a free transfer in less than six months. Any decision regarding the future of the 29-year-old is expected to be made post Bayern Munich's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

Six clubs register interest in Liverpool midfielder

Six clubs have registered an interest in signing Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic, with the Reds ready to let go of the 24-year-old for around £20 million. According to reports, Hertha Berlin are currently leading the race to sign Grujic, with the midfielder having spent the last two seasons on loan at the Bundesliga outfit.

According to the report, Hertha Berlin will have to make a move to sign the Serbian international on a permanent deal, with Liverpool looking to raise funds to strengthen other positions.

The other clubs reportedly interested in Grujic's services include the Premier League duo of Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Monchengladbach of the Bundesliga, and Seria A outfit Atalanta.

Grujic was the first signing of the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield. But the 24-year-old is expected to leave Anfield ahead of next season, with the Reds looking to raise funds to strengthen other positions.

Kostas Tsimikas expresses delight after making Liverpool debut

New Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has expressed his delight after making his debut for the club. The 24-year-old made his first appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side after coming on as a half-time substitute in Liverpool's 3-0 win over VFB Stuttgart.

The left-back arrived from Greek side Olympiacos in a deal worth around £11.75 million to provide cover for Andy Robertson. Speaking in an interview with the club's official website, Tsimikas said:

"I feel very good, I’m very happy I did my debut. Now I want to work more and to play more often in the league games. I want to be ready for everything.

"The friendly games are difficult. First of all we have to be fit, that’s why I tried to run a lot first of all; to show a good image and play hard. And the result is the most important [thing], even in the friendly games and the competitive games."