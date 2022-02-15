Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: AS Roma attacker on the club's radar, Reds to face competition for AC Milan midfielder, and more - 14 February 2022

Liverpool overcame a well-drilled Burnley side on Saturday to make it three wins from as many games following the winter break. They beat Sean Dyche’s side 1-0 and will take on Inter Milan in the first leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie this Tuesday.

The Reds are currently nine points behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League, albeit with a game in hand, and are active in four competitions.

Today's Reds roundup features some transfer talk on Nicolo Zaniolo and some tidbits from Edin Dzeko on Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker. So without further ado, here's a look at some of the key Liverpool stories as of February 14, 2022.

Liverpool interested in Zaniolo

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing AS Roma attacker Nicolo Zaniolo in the summer transfer window.

The Reds might sell some of their aging players in the summer, and see Zaniolo as a potential buy. The Italian can play on the wings and in a more central role as well.

As per Calciomercato (h/t Express), the Reds are set to face competition from Juventus and Atletico Madrid for Zaniolo.

Zaniolo has played a key role for Roma under Jose Mourinho so far this season. He has made 20 appearances in Serie A, and has scored two and assisted one goal in the process.

Liverpool facing unlikely competition from Newcastle for Kessie

Newcastle United have emerged as shock contenders to sign Franck Kessie, as per Milan News. The Magpies are flush with cash, of course, and might offer Kessie a lucrative contract.

Kessie is expected to leave AC Milan as the Rossoneri have failed to match his wage demands at the San Siro.

Liverpool too remain in the hunt. The Reds are expected to focus on strengthening their midfield after signing Luis Diaz in the winter transfer window.

Kessie’s current wage demands are around £6.7 million-a-year. He currently earns £1.8 million-a-year, and Milan are offering him a new deal that would see him earn £5 million-a-year.

Dzeko praises Liverpool's transfer business

Former Premier League striker Edin Dzeko has praised Liverpool for signing Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker.

"Liverpool did an amazing job. I don't know who the scouts are but when you see the prices they paid [Salah £39.6m, Alisson £64.6m], it's incredible. Momo and Ali made the right choice going there." Edin Džeko on former teammates Mo Salah and Alisson:"Liverpool did an amazing job. I don't know who the scouts are but when you see the prices they paid [Salah £39.6m, Alisson £64.6m], it's incredible. Momo and Ali made the right choice going there." #awlive [mail] Edin Džeko on former teammates Mo Salah and Alisson:"Liverpool did an amazing job. I don't know who the scouts are but when you see the prices they paid [Salah £39.6m, Alisson £64.6m], it's incredible. Momo and Ali made the right choice going there." #awlive [mail] https://t.co/Py0yJXiyRp

The Bosnian, who played alongside Alisson and Salah at AS Roma, said:

"Liverpool did an amazing job. I don't know who the scouts are but when you see the prices they paid, it's incredible.

"Momo and Ali made the right choice going there, even if at the time they went you couldn't see Liverpool winning so many trophies."

Dzeko and his Inter Milan team-mates will face Liverpool at the San Siro on Tuesday in the Champions League.

