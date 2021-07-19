Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid president speaks on Saul rumors, Reds to use Grujic in a swap deal to sign Dutch star, and more - 19 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 19, 2021.

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has his say on the Saul situation

Saul Niguez has been linked with an exit this summer with Liverpool and Barcelona reportedly chasing the Atletico Madrid midfielder.

The Rojiblancos have already signed Rodrigo De Paul, so it’s a sign that they are looking to offload Saul this summer.

While Liverpool want Saul to replace the departed Georginio Wijnaldum, Barcelona reportedly want to sign the Spaniard and send Antoine Griezmann the other way in a swap deal. Blaugrana wants to remove Griezmann from their wage bill as he is their highest earner.

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo said he isn’t aware of any interest from Liverpool and a swap deal with Griezmann might not materialize.

“A lot of people will ask about all the players, as always, but in this case I don't know if Liverpool has acted. We do have a technical service that does it very well and that will be aware of everything.”

“I do not know how the negotiations are, not even if there are, but there is little left for you to know what is going to happen. In the world of football everything is possible but in Griezmann's case I have no idea, nor have I asked.”

Liverpool are using Marko Grujic as a sweetener to sign Donyell Malen

Liverpool are interested in signing PSV Eindhoven’s Donyell Malen, but the Reds aren’t ready to cough up around £25 million to sign him.

The Reds are, however, willing to include Marko Grujic as a potential player plus cash deal as the Serbian does not have a future at Anfield.

Malen has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund as well, and Liverpool need to act quickly in order to sign him. Dortmund see Malen as a potential replacement for the departed Jadon Sancho.

Porto will be the biggest losers should PSV Eindhoven accept Liverpool’s player plus cash deal as the Portuguese side are keen on signing Grujic this summer, but have not made a move yet.

Jordan Henderson’s future at Liverpool is up in the air

Liverpool’s contract talks with Jordan Henderson are not progressing, according to The Athletic.

Although Henderson has been a key player for the Reds in the last few years, he isn’t getting any younger, so Liverpool might not offer him a significantly better deal.

Henderson’s current contract with Liverpool runs until 2023, so the club still have plenty of time to tie him down to a new deal by changing their decision.

