Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid star wants Anfield move, asking price set for Xherdan Shaqiri, and more - 5 August 2021

Liverpool has been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few members to make room for these potential new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of August 5, 2021.

Saul Niguez wants Liverpool transfer

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez could be on his way out of the club before the summer transfer window closes. The Spaniard is reportedly eyeing a move to Liverpool as per Caught Offside.

The Reds have been linked with several midfielders this summer but are yet to step up their interest as the opening matchday of the Premier League draws closer.

Liverpool will have to pay around £35 million to £40 million to sign Saul this summer, a fee they can afford having sold several of their fringe players in the last few weeks.

Liverpool set their asking price for Xherdan Shaqiri

Liverpool will only sell attacking Xherdan Shaqiri for a fee of £12.75 million as per Sky Sports. Shaqiri has just another year remaining on his current deal with Liverpool and will be allowed to leave if the club’s asking price is met.

The 29-year old was a key player for Switzerland at Euro 2020 and showed he still has a lot to offer despite a subpar spell for Liverpool in the 2020-21 campaign.

With Harvey Elliot getting opportunities in pre-season for Liverpool, it remains to be seen if Klopp will make use of Shaqiri next season.

The former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan man has been linked with a move to Lazio this summer.

Liverpool could benefit from Luis Alberto’s potential sale

After pocketing £2 million from Danny Ings’ sale to Aston Villa, Liverpool could receive a bigger fee should Lazio sell Luis Alberto this summer.

Liverpool inserted a 30% sell-on clause into the deal that saw Alberto join Lazio in 2016, and the Serie A side has put a price tag of around €40 million to €50 million.

ICYMI: Liverpool could still receive substantial fee for Luis Alberto despite Danny Ings transfer clause #lfc https://t.co/2CQs3pQhgT — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) August 5, 2021

Should he leave for a fee of that range, Liverpool could pocket around £8 million to £12 million, which would be a good return.

