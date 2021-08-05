Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Brazilian star signs a new long-term contract, defender attracting interest from Sheffield United, and more - 4 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plan to clear a few members to make room for these potential new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of August 5, 2021.

Alisson signs a contract extension

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is the third player in the last fortnight or so to sign a long-term contract.

The Brazilian has played a key role for the Reds since joining them from AS Roma in 2018, and has reportedly penned a new, lucrative six-year deal with the club.

Really happy to have the opportunity to continue this beautiful story! To God all the glory! Thank you @LFC ❤️ #YNWA — Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) August 4, 2021

Alisson admitted that signing a new contract wasn’t too hard as he trusts the club and that his family has settled well in England.

"I think I didn't waste too much time to think about that. It's something we just built in those last three years, the confidence, the trust that I have in the club and the club has in myself," he said.

"Me and my family, we are really happy here. My kids are settled in England, in a different country, but they are growing up in that way. So we are really happy. I'm really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here. So, I'm really happy to make this decision – that is not hard for me," Alisson told Liverpoolfc.com.

Ben Davies could be offloaded by Liverpool this summer

Ben Davies could leave Liverpool after joining them in January earlier this year. The centre-back was an eleventh hour addition to the club in the January transfer window.

Davies is yet to make his debut for Liverpool, and it could be a while before he makes his first appearance for the club with the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez now available.

Liverpool are ready to let Ben Davies leave this summer



Sheffield United are said to be leading the race, according to @neiljonesgoal, but Celtic and Bournemouth are also interested.



— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 4, 2021

The former Preston defender is currently the sixth choice centre-back, and is attracting interest from Sheffield United. Celtic and Bournemouth are also reportedly interested as per journalist Neil Jones.

Juventus are struggling to afford Manuel Locatelli

Juventus are in a difficult financial situation and could struggle to afford midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Sassuolo have put a price tag of £34 million on Locatelli, and Juventus’ financial woes are restricting them from signing the midfielder.

Arsenal are also interested, and Liverpool remain keen. The Gunners’ interest is more serious, though, so Liverpool will have to step up their interest if they want to sign him.

