Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Duo sign professional contracts, €25million-rated midfielder on Reds' radar, and more - 17 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. We take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 17, 2021.

Liverpool join the race to sign Houssem Aouar

Houssem Aouar has been on several clubs’ transfer wish lists this summer, including Liverpool. The Reds are expected to face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur for the midfielder.

Lyon are willing to sell the Frenchman for around €25 million as per ESPN, and that’s a fee Liverpool should be able to afford despite their limited budget this summer.

Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who left the club to join Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Aouar’s contract with Lyon runs until 2023, and the Frenchman has been linked with a move elsewhere as the French club are in a difficult financial position and could cash in on the midfielder.

The 23-year old made 30 appearances in Ligue 1 last season and managed seven goals and three assists in the process.

Mateusz Musialowski and Fabian Mrozek sign professional contracts with Liverpool

The duo of Mateusz Musialowski and Fabian Mrozek have signed their first professional contracts with Liverpool. Both have signed three-year contracts that will see them stay at Liverpool until June 2024.

Musialowski impressed for the Liverpool U18 team, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in the U18 Premier League. The Polish teenager will hope to break into the Liverpool U23 team next season.

Fabian Mrozek, another Polish teenager, made nine appearances for the Liverpool U18 team, having joined the club in the summer transfer window in 2020.

Saul’s agent reveals his future is still up in the air

Saul Niguez has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but his agent has revealed that nothing has been decided yet.

“Saul will do with his future what is best for Saul. Nothing has been decided, Saul has as many options to stay as he does to leave,” said Saul Niguez's agent.

Barcelona are also hoping to sign Saul in a swap deal that would see Antoine Griezmann return to the Wanda Metropolitano.

