Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Midfield starlet signs for Manchester United, attacker linked with a move to the Bundesliga, and more - 28 July 2021

Liverpool has been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 28, 2021.

Yasser Larouci signs for Troyes

After being released by Liverpool, Yasser Larouci has signed for Manchester City’s sister club Troyes.

Larouci moved to Liverpool from Le Havre in 2017 and made two appearances for the senior team in the 2019-20 season.

The Frenchman failed to challenge Andy Robertson for a place in the first-team during the 2020-21 season but was offered a new contract by the Reds nevertheless.

After rejecting the contract, Larouci has joined Troyes as a free agent and will hope to play a role in their Ligue 1 campaign next season.

Manchester United sign Ethan Ennis from Liverpool

Ethan Ennis has confirmed that he has signed for Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United.

The 16-year old reportedly rejected a scholarship offer from Liverpool and confirmed on social media that he has moved to Old Trafford.

"I am delighted to announce that I have signed for Manchester United. Grateful for this opportunity, can't wait to get started," he said.

Manchester United is trying to sign more talented players for their academy this summer. Ennis is a good acquisition as the teenager played a key role in Liverpool’s run to the FA Youth Cup final last season.

Shaqiri wants to play for Lazio, linked with Bundesliga return

Liverpool attacker Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with a move to the Bundesliga, despite admitting he would like to return to the Serie A and play for Lazio.

Shaqiri had a brief spell at Inter Milan in 2015 before moving to the Premier League that summer after signing for Stoke City.

The Switzerland international is training with Liverpool but has revealed that the Reds will not stand in his way should he decide to leave this summer.

"I told Liverpool board I feel ready for a new challenge. They accepted my decision and will now consider bids to sell me. Liverpool won’t stop me this summer. I’d love to come back to Italy, and I’d like to play for Lazio."

