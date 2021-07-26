Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Full-back signs a new long-term contract, French midfielder linked with a move to Anfield, and more - 26 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 26, 2021.

Conor Bradley signs a new contract with Liverpool

Liverpool Under-23 full-back Conor Bradley has signed a new long-term contract with the club after impressing in Premier League 2 last season.

Bradley joined Liverpool from Dungannon Swifts in 2019, and took just a year to make the grade from Liverpool's Under-18 team to the reserve team.

The 18-year old featured for the Reds against VfB Stuttgart last week, and is already making good progress.

Conor Bradley has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 26, 2021

Bradley will hope to put in some more consistent displays for the Liverpool Under-23 side and make his full senior debut for the club sometime in the near future.

Houssem Aouar rumors resurface again

Liverpool are in the market for a new midfielder following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure, and have been linked with a move for Houssem Aouar as per reports.

Aouar was linked with a move to Arsenal last summer, but the move did not materialize. He remained at Lyon for another season, but has once again been linked with a move elsewhere.

🥈• Houssem Aouar is on Jurgen Klopp's radar as he looks to fill the void left by Wijnaldum in his midfield. The Liverpool manager believes Aouar would be a good fit given his impressive passing range, ball control and dribbling ability.



Source: @MailSport

Country: England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 25, 2021

As per the Daily Mail, Liverpool see Aouar as the ideal replacement for Wijnaldum. The 23-year old is an all-action midfielder with the propensity to get forward, and could offer more spark from the middle of the park.

Aouar’s contract with Lyon runs until 2023, but they will not stand in his way if they receive a good offer for the midfielder.

West Ham United eye a swoop for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

West Ham United are reportedly eyeing a loan move for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer as David Moyes wants to improve his midfield options.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a disappointing spell at Liverpool after a bright start to his career at Anfield.

He may not be Jürgen Klopp’s preferred midfield option next season, although he is being used in a false nine role in pre-season.

West Ham United will play in Europe next season, so they will need a deeper squad to ensure their European games do not impact their performances in the Premier League.

Related: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Edited by Prem Deshpande