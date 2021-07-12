Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Latest bid for Saul Niguez rejected, Newcastle United join the race for defensive target, and more - 11 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 11, 2021.

Atletico Madrid reject Liverpool’s bid for Saul

Atletico Madrid have reportedly rejected Liverpool’s £34 million bid for midfielder Saul Niguez. The club value him at a higher price, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Saul has been linked with a move elsewhere this summer as Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone wants to add more freshness to the midfield.

Liverpool will be without Gini Wijnaldum next season and want to fill the void by signing Saul, who plays a similar role.

The Spaniard is also on Manchester United’s radar, but the Red Devils have not made a bid yet. Saul has been linked with a move to Barcelona as well, but this remains a farfetched rumour at the moment.

Former England star says Liverpool may not have the finances to sign Renato Sanches

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson feels Liverpool need to replace Gini Wijnaldum in the summer transfer window.

Robinson added Renato Sanches would be the ideal player to replace Wijnaldum, but explained that the Reds may not have the finances to get the deal over the line.

“I think they need to replace Wijnaldum. We’ve seen the injury problems that Liverpool have had this year and he has really been one of their mainstays. You see his performances and the goals he’s got in the Euros, he’s going to be a real miss for Liverpool."

“I think Sanches can do that job. He’s a top-class player. But you look at Liverpool and you worry that they don’t have the finances to invest. I personally think they have missed a real trick by not signing Wijnaldum to a new deal,” Robinson told Football Insider correspondent Dylan Childs.

Newcastle United eye a swoop for Liverpool target Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but the Reds might miss out on the talented Marseille defender.

Newcastle United are looking to sign Kamara for a fee of £15 million as manager Steve Bruce has limited funds to strengthen his team.

The Magpies have already signed Remi Savage on a free transfer, but Kamara would add more quality to the first-team squad owing to is experience of playing in Ligue 1.

