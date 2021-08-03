Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Midfield star signs a new long-term contract, Belgian ace will be sold for £20million, and more - 3 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plan to clear a few members of their squad to make room for these potential new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of August 3, 2021.

Liverpool extend Fabinho’s contract

Liverpool have extended Brazilian midfielder Fabinho’s contract at the club. The 27-year old has signed a five-year extension that will see him remain at Anfield until 2026.

Fabinho played a key role for Jürgen Klopp’s side as they lifted their sixth Champions League title in 2019. He was crucial once again as the Reds won the Premier League the following year.

𝗙𝗔𝗕 news... 😁@_fabinhotavares has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 3, 2021

The Brazilian revealed that he is happy to stay at the club and wants to help them achieve bigger things in the coming seasons.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract with the club. Since the beginning of the conversation, I was really positive about it because it's what I wanted – staying in this club, keep playing for Liverpool. Now this is official and I'm really happy."

“In my game I have improved, I think I'm a bit more experienced now and now I'm 27 – I arrived at the club [at] 24. When you play on this level, of course it's natural you will grow, you will learn a lot of things.

"I don't want to stop here, I know where I can be better, I can help the team to be better as well. I will try to do my best for this team," Fabinho told Liverpoolfc.com.

Arnaut Danjuma on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool have reportedly put Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma on their transfer radar. As per Marca, the Dutchman is also attracting interest from Villarreal, and will cost Liverpool around €25 million.

Danjuma played a key role for Bournemouth in the Championship last season as he scored 15 goals in 33 games.

🇪🇸🥈· Liverpool are interested in Bournemouth's Arnaut Danjuma. The Reds will have to pay €25m to sign him and Villarreal are also interested.



Source: MARCA 🗞 pic.twitter.com/WN0aJckuwb — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) August 3, 2021

The 24-year old has progressed well since signing for the club in 2019. Liverpool reportedly view Danjuma as a player who can provide back-up for Sadio Mane next season.

Liverpool trying to offload Divock Origi for £20 million

Liverpool super-sub Divock Origi is likely to be sold for £20 million this summer. The asking price is a bit steep for some clubs, although Wolves and Napoli are two clubs that remain interested.

Origi played an important role off the bench during the 2019-20 season. He scored in some crucial games during Liverpool's Premier League victory. Origi also netted vital goals in the 2018-19 Champions League semifinals and final.

However, the Belgian failed to impress last season and is likely be sold this summer if the right offer arrives, as per The Mirror.

