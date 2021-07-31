Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: New deal announced for first-team star, club to compete with Manchester United for Ligue 1 wunderkind, and more - 30 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 30, 2021.

Trent Alexander-Arnold extends his contract

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander Arnold has extended his contract until 2025.

The Liverpool academy graduate has been a key player for Jürgen Klopp in the last few years, and has often provided creativity from the right-back position.

Signed and sealed. Red born and bred 2025 🤝🔴 pic.twitter.com/7d8fLMv8Hc — Trent Alexander-Arnold (@TrentAA) July 30, 2021

Alexander-Arnold told the club’s website that he is happy to extend his contract and is proud to be getting a new deal from the club.

“I’m made up. It’s the only club I’ve ever really known, so to be here for this amount of time and extending to be here for a longer amount of time is amazing for me and my family. It’s a proud moment for me – it always is – signing a new contract here.

“It’s not too often [I think about it] but I think I’ve achieved so much; I’ve achieved so many dreams and goals that I never actually thought I would. I live the dream every day really,” he said.

Liverpool to provide competition to Manchester United for Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga is one of the hottest young properties in European football right now, and Liverpool have put the Frenchman on their transfer radar.

Camavinga has been linked with a move to Manchester United as the Red Devils seek a long-term replacement for want-away star Paul Pogba.

Pogba’s contract expires in the summer of 2022, so he could be sold this summer or walk away for free next year.

Camavinga too has just a year remaining on his deal with Rennes, and will reportedly cost £42.5 million as per Le10 Sport.

Williams will not be sold for anything less than £10 million this summer

Neco Williams has been linked with a move away from Anfield, but the Reds will not sanction a sale if they don’t receive a fee of at least £10 million.

Despite being a bit-part player for Liverpool last season, Williams featured for Wales at Euro 2020 and is attracting interest from elsewhere.

With Joe Gomez now fit again, Liverpool have more depth in the right-back role, so Williams could be sold if a good offer comes in.

Edited by Prem Deshpande