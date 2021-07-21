Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds eye a swoop for West Ham United attacker, Atletico Madrid manager breaks his silence on Saul rumors, and more - 21 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. We take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 21, 2021.

Liverpool put Jarrod Bowen on their transfer radar

The Reds are reportedly interested in signing West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen this summer. Liverpool are looking to sign quality backup options for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, and see Bowen as the ideal option.

As per The Athletic, Bowen’s versatility coupled with his consistent displays for West Ham has impressed Liverpool. The Reds are looking at younger options to add more freshness to their squad and could make a move for Bowen.

Having sold Taiwo Awoniyi and Marko Grujic, Liverpool have raised some money that could be reinvested to sign backup players.

Diego Simeone comments on Liverpool target Saul Niguez’s future

Saul Niguez has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer and hinted last week that Atletico Madrid are trying to get rid of him. Manager Diego Simeone, however, has said Saul has the option of staying at the Wanda Metropolitano by working hard.

"I have spoken with him and we cannot put aside the rumours and what is talked about. If you stay, you work as you have always done and if you leave, the door will be open in the best way," said Simeone.

🎙 Diego Simeone on Saul Niguez's future.



"I have spoken with him and we cannot put aside the rumours and what is talked about.



"If you stay, you work as you have always done and if you leave, the door will be open in the best way." pic.twitter.com/h58Sqm3541 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 21, 2021

Saul could fall below the midfield pecking order at Atletico Madrid next season as the club have signed Rodrigo De Paul. Liverpool have been linked but will have to cough up around £40 million to sign the Spaniard.

Borussia Dortmund emerge as more serious contenders for Donyell Malen

Liverpool have taken a step back in the chase for PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen. The Dutchman has been linked with a move this summer and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly more likely to sign him.

Malen nadert stap naar Borussia Dortmund, dat snel zaken wil doen met PSV. Zie: https://t.co/PjeqpMGutQ — Rik Elfrink (@RikElfrink) July 20, 2021

Marco Rose’s side will be without Jadon Sancho next season and have been linked with Malen, who could be a potential replacement.

Liverpool have raised some funds by selling Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi and could make more through Harry Wilson’s departure. However, they are no longer pursuing Malen according to Dutch journalist Rik Elfrink.

