Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds linked with a reunion with attacking ace, high release clause could stop the club from signing Oyarzabal, and more - 19th June 2021

Liverpool continue to be linked with several new signings as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on 19 June 2021:

Raheem Sterling linked with a return to Liverpool

Raheem Sterling left Liverpool for Manchester City in 2015, and has been a key player for the Sky Blues since.

However, the England international could return to Anfield, as per sports finance journalist Alex Miller.

Sterling left Liverpool in controversial circumstances as his agent Aidy Ward led a transfer to Manchester City. Ward was criticized later on for turning Sterling’s head, and he is no longer the England international’s agent.

Chances of a Raheem Sterling return to Liverpool more likely after @sterling7 ditched his agent, according to well-placed source. Major obstacle removed. @LFC would still need the price to be right and for Jurgen Klopp to be convinced about player's commitment... — Alex Miller (@alexmiller73) June 10, 2021

As per Miller, Sterling's chances of returning to Liverpool are more likely after Ward’s departure, but the fee will have to be right for a deal to materialize.

Liverpool are looking to add more bite to their attack, and Sterling would improve the quality and depth with his goal-scoring ability.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s release clause too steep for Liverpool

Mikel Oyarzabal’s impressive displays for Real Sociedad have attracted interest from Liverpool. but the reason the Reds haven’t opened talks is due to his high price tag.

Oyarzabal’s release clause stands at €65 million, which is currently outside Liverpool’s price range. The Reds want to strengthen their attack, but might have to sell some of their squad players to generate funds.

At 24, Oyarzabal would still provide good long-term value if Liverpool sign him, but his high release clause is likely to force Liverpool into considering alternatives.

Heskey feels Tielemans would be a good fit at Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey has explained Youri Tielemans would fit in well at Liverpool, but has admitted the Reds may find it hard to sign him from Leicester City.

Tielemans starred for Leicester last season as they won their first ever FA Cup final, and he has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

Youri Tielemans "would suit the way that Liverpool play", admits Emile Heskey, but the Reds have been warned that they may need to "pay over the odds" in order to prise the Belgian midfielder from Leicester.#TransferNews #LFC pic.twitter.com/pbeGaEnutu — Abraham Adamson ⭐⭐ (@AdamsonAbraham) June 19, 2021

"Tielemans is a fantastic player," Heskey said. "Tielemans is the kind of player that would suit any midfield and any team.

"He excites you because he does the simple things very, very well - the simple passes from here to there and you look at them and think 'that was crisp, that was nice', that slide pass that sometimes gets cut out doesn't with Tielemans because he is so crisp with his passing. He would fit into any team.

"I think he would suit the way that Liverpool play, but you would have to prise him from Leicester."

