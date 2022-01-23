Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds could make a swoop for Camavinga, club to face competition for Athletic Bilbao ace, and more - 23 January 2022

With the January transfer window now open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds are currently behind Manchester City in the race for the league title. Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to cut down on the nine-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up on them in the coming months.

The Merseyside club put in a dogged display against Crystal Palace earlier on Sunday to emerge 3-1 winners on the road. They now have a winter break and will not play until the first week of February.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Reds as of January 23, 2022.

Liverpool put Nico Williams on their radar

Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams is becoming a wanted commodity as a host of clubs are interested in signing him. As per Fichajes, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all interested in signing the 19-year old.

Williams has impressed for Athletic Bilbao so far this season, and has made 21 appearances in La Liga so far. The teenager can play on either flank and is progressing at a quick rate. Jurgen Klopp and co. are expected to add more depth to their squad over the summer, but could face tough competition from the two Manchester clubs.

The Reds are hoping to replace Divock Origi, who might leave as a free agent in the summer after his contract expires in July.

Liverpool looking to sign Camavinga

As per El Nacional, Liverpool are waiting in the wings to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid. The Frenchman joined Real Madrid from Rennes in the summer of 2021, but has found playing time hard to come by.

The Reds believe they can convince Camavinga to move as it would be easier to nail down a starting spot on Merseyside. The club decided not to replace Gini Wijnaldum last summer, but might add more depth to their squad after next summer.

Klopp says he didn’t see Guaita’s challenge

Liverpool’s penalty to make it 3-1 against Crystal Palace earlier today has been a hotly debated topic on social media. Diogo Jota, who won the penalty, seemed to have changed his stride to win a penalty after failing to control the ball.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Jurgen Klopp on the penalty call:



"I didn't see it back but Diogo thought it was a penalty. The referee checked the screen so VAR thought it was a penalty as well." Jurgen Klopp on the penalty call:"I didn't see it back but Diogo thought it was a penalty. The referee checked the screen so VAR thought it was a penalty as well." 📺 Jurgen Klopp on the penalty call:"I didn't see it back but Diogo thought it was a penalty. The referee checked the screen so VAR thought it was a penalty as well." 🔴 https://t.co/P0nfIc57En

After consulting with the VAR and checking it, Kevin Friend awarded the penalty that ended Palace’s hopes of picking up a point from the game. When Klopp was asked about the challenge, he claimed he didn’t see it:

"I didn't see it back but Diogo thought it was a penalty. The referee checked the screen so VAR thought it was a penalty as well."

Edited by Parimal