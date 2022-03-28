Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds monitoring Porto midfielder, pundit backs Chelsea midfielder to make Anfield switch, and more - March 27, 2022

Premier League title challengers Liverpool are in the running for an unprecedented quadruple and will hope to continue their charge after the international break ends.

The Merseyside outfit will face relegation battlers Watford at Anfield after Premier League action resumes on 2 April.

Today’s roundup features transfer stories on Porto midfielder Vitinha, who is attracting interest from the Reds, and some titbits from John Barnes. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of March 27, 2022.

Liverpool monitoring Vitinha

The Merseysiders are reportedly monitoring Porto midfielder Vitinha as they could add more depth to their midfield over the summer.

As per Portuguese outlet Report (h/t Teamtalk), Porto value Vitinha at £33 million, with Bayern Munich also keen on his services.

Vitinha spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Wolverhampton Wanderers. However, the Premier League outfit did not use the option to sign him on a permanent basis for a fee of £16.6 million.

Liverpool have an aging midfield with the trio of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all in their 30s.

They will hence need to look at the future and sign younger players who can replace the stalwarts in the coming seasons.

Pundit believes Chelsea midfield would be a good addition to Liverpool

Former player-turned pundit Tony Cascarino has backed Chelsea midfielder Conon Gallagher, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, to join Liverpool. He believes the Reds would suit the Englishman's style of play.

Cascarino told talkSPORT:

“Conor Gallagher is an outstanding attacking midfielder who always looks like he’s going to get a goal or make an assist. I like him because I don’t think there’s too many of his type around. Liverpool, for me, if they had a player like that as well adding him behind their front three, with his ability to get goals. Chelsea would never sell him to Liverpool, but they’d do really well with him.”

It’s unlikely Gallagher will be allowed to join the Reds, as Cascarino said, considering they are Chelsea’s direct rivals.

The central midfielder’s contract with Chelsea expires in 2025, and the Blues might look to keep him after his impressive displays for Palace this season.

Barnes says quadruple hopes are unrealistic

Former Liverpool winger John Barnes has lauded the Reds for competing on all fronts this season. But he added that winning the quadruple is an unrealistic expectation.

Barnes told the Daily Star:

“It’s possible but unlikely. There’s still a long way to go in the Champions League and in the FA Cup against City. To expect it to happen is unrealistic. But the good thing for them is that they are in with a chance.

Jurgen Klopp's side will need to beat Manchester City in the FA Cup to reach the final. They are also just one point behind City in the Premier League title race. They will also look to win three points when they Pep Guardiola's other on 10 April in the league to put their destiny in their own hands.

They face Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and will hope to progress to the semi-finals at the expense of the Portuguese side.

