Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds offer Barcelona wonderkid a lucrative contract, duo to miss out against Arsenal, and more - March 15, 2022

Liverpool picked up a 2-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday in the Premier League to keep the pressure on Manchester City at the top of the table. The win helped the Reds close the gap on the Cityzens to just three points after 28 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing an unprecedented quadruple going into the final stretch of the season. They will face Arsenal next in the Premier League on Wednesday (March 16).

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Florian Wirtz, Mohamed Salah, and more. So without further ado, let’s have a look at some of the key stories surrounding the Reds as of March 15, 2022.

Klopp provides a squad update ahead of Arsenal clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has provided a squad update ahead of his side’s clash against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's injury record:



"He’s worked on his body, it’s his body but obviously you cannot, there’s no miracles. Players are more vulnerable than others and Mo has obviously the right mindset, the right attitude and the right body for it as well.” Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's injury record:"He’s worked on his body, it’s his body but obviously you cannot, there’s no miracles. Players are more vulnerable than others and Mo has obviously the right mindset, the right attitude and the right body for it as well.” 📺 Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah's injury record:"He’s worked on his body, it’s his body but obviously you cannot, there’s no miracles. Players are more vulnerable than others and Mo has obviously the right mindset, the right attitude and the right body for it as well.” 🔴 https://t.co/8MkFinxd2m

Klopp revealed that Mohamed Salah and Ibrahima Konate are expected to return, but James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas might miss out due to illness.

Klopp said:

"Mo [Salah] is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful.

"Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks."

"Ibou [Konate] is back. Millie [Milner] and Kostas [Tsimkas], I understand in this moment, are out, and that's it."

Liverpool offer Gavi a lucrative contract

Liverpool have reportedly moved ahead in the race to sign Barcelona teenager Gavi by offering him a lucrative contract.

The 17-year old’s contract with the Blaugrana will expire in the summer of 2023, so he has little over a year remaining on his current deal.

As per Spanish journalist Gerard Romero, Liverpool are prepared to offer the teenager a salary of €6 million-a-year.

Barcelona are not in a healthy financial situation, so it remains to be seen if the Catalan giants will offer Gavi anywhere close to what the Reds are offering.

Gavi has made 23 appearances in the league for Barcelona and has emerged as a key player despite his tender age.

Barcelona set to sign Kessie

Liverpool are set to lose out on AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie as reports in Spain claim Barcelona are close to signing him.

As per Sport (h/t Forbes), Barcelona are signing Kessie to add more muscle to the midfield. The midfielder's arrival will see the end of Riqui Puig’s Barcelona’s career, who is expected to be offloaded by the Camp Nou outfit this summer.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to dip into the transfer market to sign another midfielder in the summer. Missing out on Kessie would be a big blow.

