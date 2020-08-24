In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest as the Reds still remain firm favourites to sign a Champions League-winning midfielder, the goalkeeper situation with one exit a mere formality now, and more.

Bayern Munich ace 'certain' to join Liverpool

Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara is 'certain' to move to the Reds this summer, according to German publication Der Spiegel.

Thiago produced a sensational performance in the middle of the park, as Bayern Munich won the UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the final in Lisbon on Sunday.

The sense in Germany now is that Thiago has played his last game for the Bavarian giants. BILD's head of football, Christian Falk also seemed to be echoing the belief that should negotiations go through smoothly, the Spaniard should be a Liverpool player by the end of the ongoing transfer window.

Because @JanAageFjortoft asked me about the Future of @Thiago6: Thiago didn't change his mind last night. So his Future will still be in @LFC if the club pays the transfer fee to Bayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) August 24, 2020

Bayern Munich are said to want a sum of around €30m to part with Thiago, while updates have suggested that the Reds are not yet willing to pay that sum, looking to negotiate to bring it down.

Thiago has only one year left on his contract at Bayern Munich, and it has already been made clear by CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge that the Bavarians will not lose him on a free transfer next summer.

Goalkeeper expected to leave Liverpool permanently

Loris Karius is expected to depart Liverpool permanently this summer, with the Reds already sufficiently stocked with their goalkeeping reserves.

According to the Evening Standard, it has been made clear that Karius does not really have a future at Anfield, with Adrian San Miguel set to remain the deputy to Alisson Becker.

Young Irishman Caoimhin Kelleher, who featured in the Carabao Cup last season, is expected to be the third-choice goalkeeper, with Andy Lonergan having departed the club on the expiry of his one-year deal at the end of the 2019-20 season.

#LFC weighing up contract offer for teenage goalkeeper Javi Cendon. Will return to Melwood with the first team later this week before a decision is made.https://t.co/41UKRrSTps — David Lynch (@LynchStandard) August 24, 2020

Liverpool have also brought in young Spanish goalkeeper Javi Cendon on trial, on the expiry of his contract at Villarreal. The 19-year-old is said to have impressed the Reds' goalkeeping coach John Achterberg during their pre-season training camp in Austria.

Cendon is set to join the Liverpool squad at Melwood later this week, before a decision is made on his future. Even if he does sign permanently, he is expected to only feature with the Liverpool U23s this season.

Leeds United considering swoop for Liverpool pair

On their return to the Premier League, Leeds United are considering bolstering their attacking options with two signings from Liverpool. Marcelo Bielsa is said to be exploring the option of signing Divock Origi on a permanent deal and Rhian Brewster on loan.

According to the Mirror, Leeds have already identified Origi as a backup target, if they fail to land Odsonne Edouard from Celtic. Bielsa is said to be desperate to complete the signing of Edouard, but agreeing a transfer fee with Celtic could prove to be a stumbling block.

Origi is said to be open to a move within the Premier League that gives him more game time, after only playing a bit-part role off the bench in the Reds' title-winning campaign.

For Brewster, a loan to a Premier League side could be huge at the current stage of his development, having scored 11 goals in 21 games for Swansea in the Championship last year.

