Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds will sell defensive ace for £12million, midfielder set to move this summer, and more - 4 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add more freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 4, 2021.

Liverpool target to cost £35 million

Atletico Madrid are prepared to offload Saul Niguez for a fee of around £35 million as per reports. Despite playing an important role for Atleti in their title-winning campaign last season, Saul is on the transfer list as the club look to raise funds for fresh faces.

Liverpool want to add more depth to their squad following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure earlier this summer. Saul is being touted as the ideal signing to help replace the departing Dutchman.

Manchester United are also reportedly interested, but a move could depend on what happens with Paul Pogba. The Frenchman has been linked with an exit as he has just a year remaining on his current contract.

Atletico Madrid are close to signing Rodrigo De Paul and the Argentine is expected to replace Niguez.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Liverpool set a £12 million asking price for Nat Phillips

Nat Phillips’ impressive displays at the end of last season did not go unnoticed as several clubs in the Premier League are after his signature.

The 24-year old is expected to be the fifth-choice centre-back at Liverpool next season as a trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip return. Ibrahima Konate’s arrival will add to the competition too.

🔴 | 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒: Nathaniel Phillips and Neco Williams likely to join other Premier League clubs this summer... [@goal]



If the duo was to leave this summer, how much would you value them at? 🤔



✍ @Elliothompson02 https://t.co/RWHAYR56lP — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 4, 2021

Liverpool are hoping to sell Phillips for at least £12 million, with the likes of Burnley, Brighton and Southampton being linked.

Phillips made 20 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool last season and played a crucial role as the Reds rallied to finish inside the top four on the final day of the season.

Grujic a priority signing for FC Porto

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has been linked with a move away from the club, with Porto being serious contenders for his signature.

The Serbian is reportedly Porto’s priority signing this summer as per O Jogo as Liverpool look to sell him for at least €15 million.

🇵🇹 | 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓𝐒: Midfielder Labeled As Priority Transfer Target [@goal]



The deal also may include a swap deal if the Portuguese side decide to accept 👀



✍ @MattThielen https://t.co/B3KxGlMaGx — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 3, 2021

The Reds are hoping to raise as much as possible through player sales to make way for new signings, and Grujic could be the first of several fringe players to leave.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 players who have surprised everyone with their performances

Edited by Arnav Kholkar