Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds set to offer five-year deal to Alisson, Sadio Mane's long-term replacement found, and more - 18 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 18, 2021.

Julian Nagelsmann wants Kingsley Coman to remain at Bayern Munich

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Kingsley Coman, but the Frenchman could remain at Allianz Arena.

Coman wants a significant rise in his current wages at Bayern Munich, and could leave should the Bavarians fail to come to an agreement over a new deal.

Luckily for Bayern Munich, Coman’s contract with Bayern doesn’t run out until 2023, so the Bavarians don’t have to sell him this summer.

New Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann reportedly wants to keep Coman at the club as per L’Equipe, and that will come as bad news for Liverpool.

The Reds want to sign another attacker and a midfielder this summer, but may have to look elsewhere.

Alisson set to be rewarded with a new contract

Liverpool are set to secure Alisson Becker’s future by offering him a five-year contract. The Brazilian had a mixed 2020-21 season, but he finished strongly and even scored a historic goal to help the Reds secure a top-four spot.

Liverpool are set to complete the agreement with Alisson to extend his contract until June 2026. The agreement is at final stages. 🔴 #LFC



Final details and clauses expected to be fixed in the next weeks, then Alisson will sign his contract extension with #LFC. 🇧🇷 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2021

Alisson has put in some consistent performances for Liverpool since joining them from AS Roma in 2018. He is expected to sign an extension that will see him remain at the club until June 2026, as per Fabrizio Romano.

“Liverpool are set to complete the agreement with Alisson to extend his contract until June 2026. The agreement is in its final stages. Final details and clauses expected to be fixed in the next weeks, then Alisson will sign his contract extension with Liverpool,” Romano tweeted.

Liverpool might sign Jeremy Doku to eventually replace Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has been a key player for the Reds, but Liverpool are already planning to sign his long-term replacement as per Express.

The latest #LFC transfer gossip from around the 🌍https://t.co/QXKp1lwEUX — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) July 18, 2021

Rennes attacker Jeremy Doku has done well in Ligue 1, and Liverpool could make a move for the Belgian.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will move for Doku immediately rather than wait until next year when he will have just a year remaining on his contract with Rennes.

