Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds target to leave Barcelona, club looking to sign Portuguese teenager, and more - 20 January 2022

With the January transfer window open, Premier League side Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen behind Manchester City in the race for the league title. Jurgen Klopp's men will hope to close down the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up in the coming months.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Brentford this past Sunday. They will now hope to beat Arsenal in their next game in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday.

On that note, here's a look at the key transfer stories revolving around the Merseyside club as of January 20, 2022.

Rhys Williams recalled from loan deal

Liverpool have recalled centre-back Rhys Williams from his loan deal at Swansea City. The centre-back was initially set to play an entire season on loan with the Welsh side.

bit.ly/32fSv24 Rhys Williams has been recalled from his loan spell at Swansea City by parent club Liverpool. Rhys Williams has been recalled from his loan spell at Swansea City by parent club Liverpool.👉 bit.ly/32fSv24 https://t.co/B04GLavmfg

However, the defender failed to get regular playing time at Swansea City, managing just seven appearances across all competitions.

The 20-year old wrote on social media:

"Gutted it didn't go to plan but it's been a pleasure to be a swan for the time I was given."

Williams played an important role for Liverpool in the second half of the 2020-21 season. He filled in for the injured trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez and made 15 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool target Ousmane Dembele to leave Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele’s troubled spell at Barcelona is set to come to an end after reaching a contract impasse with the Blaugrana.

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP Barcelona director Mateu Alemany: “We understand Dembele's decision not to continue, and we also informed him of our decision, we want committed players. Dembélé has to leave as soon as possible and we've told him that.” Barcelona director Mateu Alemany: “We understand Dembele's decision not to continue, and we also informed him of our decision, we want committed players. Dembélé has to leave as soon as possible and we've told him that.” https://t.co/hvHk9qX1ng

Barcelona director Mateu Alemany said:

"We understand Dembele's decision not to continue, and we also informed him of our decision, we want committed players. Dembélé has to leave as soon as possible and we've told him that."

The Frenchman’s current contract with Barcelona will run out in the summer, so he is free to begin discussions with clubs outside Spain.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, but his wages could be an issue. The 24-year-old has also been pretty injury prone in recent years, so it remains to be seen if the Reds will make an approach.

Liverpool looking to sign Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool are hoping to sign 19-year old Fulham attacker Fabio Carvalho on a free transfer over the summer.

The Portuguese ace has already made the grade to Fulham’s first-team, and has done well in the Championship so far this season.

As per journalist Pete O'Rourke, Liverpool chief scout Barry Hunter watched Carvalho when Fulham took on Bristol City this past weekend.

Carvalho has made 16 appearances in the Championship so far and has managed seven goals in the process.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar