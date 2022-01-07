Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds want at least for £15million for defensive ace, no interest in Porto attacker yet, and more - 6 January 2022

With the January transfer window open, Liverpool have the chance to strengthen their squad for a good second half of the season.

The Reds have fallen too far behind Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title. They will hope to close down the 11-point lead Pep Guardiola’s side have opened up.

Liverpool’s training ground is currently closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the club, so they will hope to recover in time for their next fixture. On that note, here's a look at the key Liverpool transfer stories as on 6th January 2022.

Liverpool want £15million for Nat Phillips

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips is attracting interest from Watford as per Football Insider. The Reds will look to sell him for a fee of around £15 million.

Phillips put in some stellar displays in the second half of last season as he helped Liverpool finish in the top four.

The Reds managed to finish in the top four despite long-term injuries to Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez. Following his impressive displays, Liverpool gave Phillips a four-year deal last year.

However, the return of Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez, along with the signing of Ibrahima Konate, has pushed the Englishman low in the pecking order.

Watford are looking to add more quality to their defense to survive the drop this season, and have targeted Phillips as a January signing.

Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Ham United are also keen on the centre-back, who is attracting interest from Serie A as well.

Origi wants Premier League stay

Divock Origi has been linked with a move to Serie A as three clubs from Italy reportedly want to sign him.

However, the Belgian wants to remain in the Premier League, which will aid Liverpool in a way. Origi will only be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with clubs outside England.

The Reds may still sell him for a fee of £7million in the January transfer window. Newcastle United are rumored to be interested in signing him. The Magpies need more fire-power up front to retain their top-flight status and see Origi as the ideal fit.

No interest in Luis Diaz yet

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Porto's Luis Diaz, but The Athletic reporter James Pearce has revealed there has been no contact.

Several outlets had reported that Liverpool could match Diaz’s release clause of £67 million in January. However, Pearce revealed that the fee is too high for a player who would only be a backup behind the likes of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

It remains to be seen how the Reds will cope with the departures of Mane and Salah, who have left for the Africa Cup of Nations. Naby Keita, too, has departed the club to represent Guinea at the tournament.

