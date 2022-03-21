Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds will have to pay at least €50 million to sign French midfielder, update on Trent Alexander-Arnold, and more - March 21, 2022

Liverpool are in a good position heading into the international break and will hope their players return without picking up any serious injuries. The Reds still have the chance to win an unprecedented quadruple this season.

Today’s roundup features transfer stories on Aurelien Tchouameni and Cody Gakpo, two players on the Reds’ radar, and an update on Trent Alexander-Arnold.

So without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of March 21, 2022.

Liverpool will have to shell out €50 million to sign Tchouameni

Monaco midfield ace Aurelien Tchouameni is a player on Liverpool’s radar as the Merseyside outfit are showing interest in signing the Frenchman.

As per Foot Mercato.net, the Reds will have to compete with Chelsea for Tchouameni’s services. Monaco will not sell him for anything less than €50 million.

The Reds have good depth in their midfield department, but will need more young blood. Jordan Henderson isn’t getting any younger at 31, and Thiago Alcantara will also be of the same age come the end of the season.

James Milner’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season as well, so the Reds will need more depth.

Tchouameni has made 27 appearances in Ligue 1 for Monaco this season and has been a key player for his side.

Liverpool interested in signing Gakpo

Liverpool have reportedly accelerated their interest in signing Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The Reds are set to face stiff competition for his services as Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Arsenal have also shown an interest in signing him.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:



Source: 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: #Liverpool are among a host of leading sides pursuing 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch club have set a price tag of €35-50million to let him leave.Source: @David_Ornstein ❗️𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: #Liverpool are among a host of leading sides pursuing 22-year-old PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo. The Dutch club have set a price tag of €35-50million to let him leave. 🇳🇱 Source: @David_Ornstein https://t.co/iGgbDmBixp

The Athletic claim that Gakpo will be available in the summer as PSV will consider suitable offers for the forward. The report adds that it might take an offer of over £35 million to sign him.

The Reds are likely to be without Divock Origi next season as the Belgian’s contract comes to an end this summer. The interest in Gakpo, hence, makes sense as the Merseyside outfit will need more depth.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form for PSV this season, managing eight goals and 13 assists in 20 Eredivisie appearances so far.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s injury not serious

As per The Athletic journalist James Pearce, Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold’s hamstring injury isn’t serious.

Pearce revealed that the club are hoping the full-back responds well to his treatment in the coming weeks, so he is available for a grueling April schedule.

The Reds are set to face Manchester City twice in the span of a week, over a period that will be key to their quadruple hopes. In the same week, they will also face SL Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Alexander-Arnold missed Liverpool’s clash against Nottingham Forest, a game that the Reds won 1-0.

